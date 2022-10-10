Company Highlights Reduced Energy Consumption and Increased Manufacturing Efficiency as Key Areas of Achievement

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today reaffirmed its commitment to environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and mission to continue efforts to reduce energy consumption and increase efficiency.

Essence Group Builds on ESG Progress, Reaffirms Commitment Through 2022 and Beyond

"Essence was founded out of a sense of social responsibility and the desire to improve the lives of people across the globe. In almost thirty years of operations, we have maintained a practical commitment to sustainability, applying our innovation to developing new production methods that significantly reduce our footprint and help build a more ecological future," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "As the company has evolved to become a leading developer of connected security and care solutions, this commitment has been established across all areas of activities, from initial product development through to commercialization."

Operating in an industry that is heavily reliant on plastics, Essence has committed to utilizing only recycled materials and implemented state-of-the-art manufacturing automation systems that reduce pollution levels and the company's overall carbon footprint. In January, the company launched its new production lines, designed to increase efficiency and further reduce environmental impact. Additional initiatives include the use of more environmentally friendly soldering materials and cutting the use of nylon packaging in favor of recyclable cartons.

"We are constantly sourcing new components to integrate with our devices that leave a low energy footprint, while simultaneously working to simplify our product design in order to use less plastics," said Hagai Enoch, COO of Essence Group. "All new Essence products are powered with low energy lithium batteries that provide a significantly longer shelf life and we are actively investigating new opportunities to implement even more environmentally friendly batteries in our solutions."

Essence has emerged as a leader in the development of energy efficient battery powered devices, having invested considerable resources developing methods to increase the battery life of products, thereby reducing the frequency of battery replacements. Central to that has been the utilization of low powered communications channels and the introduction of products that can remain in low power mode when inactive. The company's priority of continually increasing the battery life of its security and safety devices further benefits its partners and end users through lower maintenance costs and improved user experience.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, healthcare solutions, and end-to-end security, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com.

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917060/Essence_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

+1 (469) 297-2515

SOURCE Essence Group