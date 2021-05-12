Essence Group Outlines ESG Progress; Vows to Increase Commitment

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading provider of IoT solutions for the global security and care markets, today announced an expansion of its existing environment, social and governance (ESG) activities, announced in early 2020, forming a comprehensive framework that will impact every element of its business – from research and design, to development and deployment of advanced security and wellness products – as well as communities in markets where it operates.

"As a major IoT developer and manufacturer of highly innovative solutions and with a complex global supply chain, we have an opportunity to influence and direct resources towards more sustainable operations," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are increasing our selection of product components that contribute to carbon reduction, as well as innovating enhanced power-saving measures in our solutions. In addition, we have ramped up the work of the Amir Foundation's educational programs to ensure that low socio-economic communities can access growth opportunities throughout the tech ecosystem."

The company is committed to lowering its carbon emission impact by altering its manufacturing processes to increase product sustainability. This is exemplified in the company's long-term partnership with Flex where programs were implemented that have drastically reduced the usage of tin lead solder, use more recycled plastics (55% and rising) and significantly lowered water usage in the manufacturing process.

Essence Group has also developed ground-breaking power consumption algorithms in its wireless security and safety devices that both reduce the use of energy and provide longer battery life, that in turn gives an improved end user experience through minimal product maintenance.

"Our corporate 'peace of mind' strategy covers not only our promise to our customers and end users, in terms of the quality, reliability and innovation of our solutions; but also our commitment to our colleagues by creating a positive, diverse and inclusive work environment that provides opportunities for all," said Hagai Enoch, COO of Essence Group. "This belief extends to our supply chain where, in collaboration with partners, such as Flex, we have created employment opportunities for over 50 people with special needs."

In addition, Essence Group supports the Amir Foundation, which has launched nine community projects that will provide scholarships and educational opportunities to more than 100 children and young adults, along with supporting community programs that help resolve educational and health inequalities.

"We are continually challenging ourselves on ESG policies and standards, as they support our mission to improve lives within a safer, healthier and more secure environment. As we develop and expand our business, these values will be our top priority," added Dr. Amir.

This announcement follows the recent introduction of Essence Group's Peace of Mind strategy and the company's continued commitment to improving quality of life by providing accessible and affordable solutions that improve safety, care and wellbeing.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

