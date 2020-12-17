Essence Group To Present New 5G Security And Senior Care Devices At CES 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading global IoT solutions provider, today announced it will showcase two advanced 5G-connected IoT devices at the upcoming CES that demonstrate the company's position at the forefront of 5G cellular connectivity, redefining security and personal safety.

The combination of these cloud-connected intruder prevention and personal emergency response systems provide early insight into how IoT service platforms, on 5G CAT-M networks, can reduce the need for in-home gateways, enabling fast and secure connectivity with services that improve the customer experience.

The revolutionary Integrated FogShield is the world's first 5G standalone solution for intruder prevention. The all-in-one security solution addresses the need to actively deter intruders from entering homes and placing people and assets at risk. The single device includes motion detection, video recording, two-way voice capabilities, and a smoke diffuser that fills a room with a harmless, yet disorienting, smoke that forces intruders out of the premises. Suitable for both residential and commercial buildings, the system can be integrated with existing security systems, or used as a standalone solution.

Building on Essence Group's market leadership for cellular-enabled personal emergency response systems, the all-new PERS 5G is the first 5G-enabled system for the senior independent living sector. This highly advanced gateway provides activity monitoring, fall detection, and voice capabilities anywhere in the home. The 5G technology allows service providers and users to enjoy the highest levels of dependability and accuracy. Essence's PERS solutions are certified for professional senior care monitoring in the US, Europe and other major regions.

Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group, said: "The innovations included in our Integrated FogShield and PERS 5G solutions provide a first taste of the tremendous opportunities for a new platform of interconnected devices utilizing the latest 5G infrastructure."

Dr. Amir continued: "we have a track record of providing pioneering solutions that tangibly improve people's safety, healthcare, wellbeing and, ultimately, peace of mind. We are proud to be among the first to demonstrate what can be expected from a 5G-based IoT platform."

In addition to these solutions, Essence Group will showcase a selection of their personal health and wellbeing IoT solutions at CES from January 11-14, 2021.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader that for over a quarter of a century has been constantly challenging conventions that caring for what's important should take lots of resources and efforts. We have proven our success in this mission with over 60 million devices deployed worldwide. We use cutting edge technology and innovation to create connected platforms designed to close the gap between our limited resources and our ever-growing need for care. We design and create the most innovative, cloud based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions for professionals and end-users to help them do one thing - enjoy more peace of mind.

