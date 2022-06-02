Next-Generation Mobile PERS Device Wins Category for Monitoring for Emergency Communications and Voice Evacuation Systems

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group , a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced its Umbrella™ mPERS security and personal safety solution has been awarded the 2022 ESX Innovation Award in the Monitoring for Emergency Communications and Voice Evacuation Systems category.

Essence Group Wins 2022 ESX Innovation Award for Umbrella™ IoT Enabled Personal Safety Solution

Umbrella mPERS is the first Cat-M-connected mobile personal emergency system and integrates with Essence's multi-service cloud. The ultra-small and discreet device weighs less than 1oz (28g). It comprises built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring, two-way voice capabilities and panic detection to alert emergency services in case of an urgent situation. Geofencing capabilities enable the establishment of virtual boundaries, sending an alert if users stray from predetermined routes.

"Umbrella mPERS is one of the first security and safety solutions leveraging the latest 5G infrastructure to provide our users with greater peace of mind through its life-saving capabilities," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are honored to be recognized by ESX among those advancing the world of security and personal safety through technological innovation."

The ESX Innovation Awards recognize outstanding products and services that drive the electronic security and life safety industry forward. Award nominees include manufacturers and service providers that offer innovative solutions and tools to help dealers and monitoring professionals become more efficient and profitable.

"Umbrella mPERS' lightweight design and ability to operate in both indoor and outdoor settings makes it suited for a range of personal security and safety situations, including lone worker scenarios and protecting vulnerable individuals such as care and hospitality workers and students," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "It embodies our commitment to enhancing peoples' sense of security and protection through advanced and user-friendly technologies."

The Umbrella mPERS solution will be presented at booth #615 at the ESX Innovation Awards Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas from June 14-17, 2022.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

(+1) 469-297-2515

SOURCE Essence Group