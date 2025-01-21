Essence Healthcare Earns High Star Ratings and Recognition as a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage for 2025

Essence Healthcare Recognized as a Top-Performing MA Plan Nationally

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Healthcare, a leading Medicare Advantage plan has received yet another year of above average Star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)—with 4.5 out of 5 stars for its HMO plan and 4 out of 5 stars for its PPO plan for 2025. These ratings confirm Essence Healthcare's commitment to quality and excellent member experience placing Essence Healthcare among the nation's top-performing Medicare Advantage plans.

The CMS Star ratings system evaluates Medicare Advantage plans based on quality and performance across several key areas, including member satisfaction, management of chronic conditions, and preventive care. Rated on a scale from 1 to 5 stars, these ratings help consumers make informed choices about their healthcare, with higher-rated plans demonstrating excellence in care, quality and member experience. Plans with high ratings, such as 4 or 5 stars, are recognized for meeting rigorous standards set by CMS.

U.S. News & World Report also recognized Essence Healthcare as a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage for 2025 in Missouri and Illinois. The designation affirms the company's leadership and commitment to quality.

"Essence Healthcare's strong CMS Star ratings and recognition as a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage reflect our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and patient-centered care," said Saria Saccocio, MD, chief medical officer, Essence Healthcare. "We are dedicated to advancing healthcare quality, empowering our physician partners and delivering exceptional experiences for our members."

Essence's HMO plan is ranked in the 95th percentile nationally, placing it among the top five percent of Medicare Advantage plans in the country. The Essence Healthcare HMO plan also achieved a perfect 5 stars across all CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems) survey measures, reflecting high levels of member satisfaction and engagement. These high ratings come in a year marked by new and more rigorous standards from CMS. This is the fifth consecutive year that Essence HMO plans have achieved 4.5 stars or higher.

