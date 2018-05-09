Essence Launches Interactive Daytime 'Conference & Expos' Experience At 2018 Festival

"In addition to the signature concerts and other curated events that can only be found at ESSENCE Festival, a critical part of what has made this a must-attend destination for a half million women annually are the community and individual enrichment experiences that are at the core of the Festival's daytime programming," said ESSENCE President Michelle Ebanks. "The opportunities for attendees to engage around the themes of empowerment and personal transformation continue to be the driving force behind the Festival's daytime experience. Now, with the launch of 'Conference & Expos,' we are expanding and organizing our live content into programming tracks that focus the Festival's engaging conversations, motivational forums and interactive workshops for an elevated and solutions-oriented experience."

The 2018 ESSENCE Festival Conference & Expos tracks include: Tech; Entrepreneurship & Career; Personal Finance; Beauty & Style; Entertainment; Wellness & Spirituality; Community & Culture; ESSENCE Eats and Shopping.

Join the Festival community by following us on Twitter, @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2018 ESSENCE Festival® on Facebook. For more information about ticket sales and accommodations and for the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival®, visit www.essencefestival.com.

The ESSENCE Festival® is executive produced by ESSENCE Festivals LLC, a division of ESSENCE Communications Inc., and is produced by Solomon Group. Sponsors of the 2018 ESSENCE Festival® in New Orleans include presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and major sponsors AT&T, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart.

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications is the number one media company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 15 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent African-American owned company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of women of color.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essence-launches-interactive-daytime-conference--expos-experience-at-2018-festival-300645658.html

SOURCE Essence Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.essence.com

