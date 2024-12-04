essence Makeup Takes Gaming to the Next Level with the Launch of "Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians of the Lash Princess" on Roblox

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- essence Makeup, the global beauty brand known for its affordable, fun-to-use cosmetics, invites players to step into an enchanting virtual universe with the debut of its new Roblox game, 'Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians Of The Lash Princess'. This immersive experience champions diversity, confidence, and collaboration while showcasing essence's ongoing dedication to innovative brand engagement within the gaming space.

Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians of the Lash Princess

Building on the success of their first Roblox venture in 2023, this launch marks essence's continued investment in the gaming community, complementing partnerships like their collaboration with Twitch sensation Emiru. These efforts highlight the brand's commitment to creating dynamic, socially resonant experiences for gamers worldwide.

A World of Adventure and Empowerment

Kingdom of Essentia transforms the Roblox platform with a vibrant, multi-seasonal game that inspires and engages, offering a more advanced, innovative, and socially relevant interface than ever before. The adventure begins on Frosty Falls, a winter wonderland where players collect essence coins through captivating mini-games like Color Splash and Frosty Hover Rush. Together, players work to bring color and vitality to the Kingdom of Essentia, defeating the "Evil Gray" – a symbolic adversary representing challenges such as negativity, intolerance, and bullying.

This innovative gameplay encourages collaboration and reinforces essence's core values of openness, equality, and empowerment. Players can earn in-game currency to unlock cosmetic upgrades, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in a personalized, inclusive gaming experience.

"In a fast-paced media landscape where every second counts, Roblox enables us to create brand experiences that captivate for minutes, hours, and even months," says Sebastian Romanus, Director of Social & Digital Brand Experience at cosnova. "Kingdom of Essentia brings our brand's values, products, and social messaging to life in an engaging and meaningful way."

Building Connections Through Gaming

The launch of Kingdom of Essentia underscores essence's commitment to meeting their audience where they are. By leveraging platforms like Roblox, TikTok, and Twitch, the brand creates opportunities to authentically engage with new and existing fans. This approach has not only expanded essence's reach but has also deepened its connection with a global community of gamers and beauty enthusiasts.

"With Guardians of the Lash Princess, we aim to meet young people where they are while weaving playful elements and exciting stories into our brand communication," adds Bülent Özdemir, Global Brand Director of essence makeup. "Our community isn't just experiencing the brand—they're becoming a part of its world."

Inspiring The Next Generation of Gamers

Passionate about fostering creativity and self-expression, essence makeup continues to craft innovative, immersive experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. By championing platforms like Roblox and collaborating with influential gaming leaders, the brand reinforces its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation while inspiring confidence and individuality in its global community.

Step into the Kingdom of Essentia today and join essence makeup in a vibrant, virtual adventure like no other. Available now on Roblox.

About essence makeup

essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free and vegan*. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty

cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. Cosnova Beauty has around 900 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 90 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores.

*Due to a raw material shortage, we replaced the vegan ingredient berry wax in the Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara with beeswax (marked on the product) for a limited time.

