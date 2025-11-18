Essence Salon Releases "How Different Types of Hair Should Be Treated"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Salon has announced the release of its latest resource "How Different Types of Hair Should Be Treated." This resource provides information on understanding hair types, universal hair care tips, and tailoring a hair routine.

Using the Andre Walker Hair Typing system, the four types of hair are Type 1 (straight), Type 2 (wavy), Type 3 (curly), or Type 4 (coily), and each type has subtypes. Straight hair tends to be the shiniest because it lies on the head, allowing more scalp oils to run through it. Wavy hair has a loose S-shaped pattern which can be loose or tight depending on styling and products used. Curly hair is diverse and can range from spirals, ringlets, corkscrews, and loops, and coily hair has S and Z-shaped curls and requires the most gentle care.

Each hair type requires specific care, but all hair types benefit from a healthy scalp, avoiding harsh chemicals, regular trims, using heat minimally, and conditioner products. Hair type is determined by genetics but can be impacted by lifestyle choices and environment. When caring for hair, people should pay attention to their climates, activity levels, color treatments, and hormones, as all of these play a part in having healthy hair. "It is essential to tailor your hair care routine to the specific needs of your hair," according to Essence Salon.

