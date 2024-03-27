The partnership will bolster Essence Security's presence in the DACH region as German homes and businesses seek out advanced intervention security solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Security, part of Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes and businesses, today announced its partnership with GRAEF Gruppe, Germany's leading security service provider with a consortium of eight specialized security companies, to distribute and implement Essence's MyShield standalone connected smoke-generating intruder intervention solution across Germany.

Essence Security Announces Strategic Partnership with GRAEF Gruppe to Transform German Security Landscape with MyShield Offering

Under the partnership, GRAEF Gruppe will distribute MyShield through its vast network of security installers throughout Germany, incorporating the proactive smoke security system into major security projects to meet the growing demand for increased protection. The partnership will offer comprehensive support through webinars, trainings, tradeshows, and personalized consulting, especially for large-scale tenders and projects.

"Collaborating with Essence Security goes beyond a business partnership: we are combining our relative strengths in the security market to elevate standards and safely secure properties across Germany," said Peter Graeff, CEO of GRAEF Gruppe. "Together with Essence, we are ensuring maximum client satisfaction and visibility through various channels to ensure all parties receive full support in installing MyShield. Through this partnership, we are delivering tangible benefits to our clients and their customers, from installation to implementation."

The award-winning, first-of-its-kind device fills a room with a veil of harmless yet disorienting smoke in about 30 seconds, forcing intruders off premises before they can cause harm to people or property. MyShield acts as a 'first responder,' significantly narrowing the window of time in which intruders can operate and providing an enhanced level of security to residential and commercial users -- particularly advantageous in high-risk environments where rapid response is crucial.

For security installers, MyShield has the capacity to offer protection against intruders including places where local power or communication is unavailable such as foreclosures, unrented or unoccupied offices, rental spaces, or even holiday homes lying dormant for extended periods. The combination of motion detection, video verification and smoke intervention makes MyShield uniquely suited for these situations as well as many others.

"With police response times around the world increasing, it is critical individuals have the power to intervene immediately when intrusions occur," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group. "MyShield was created and designed to help stop crime before first responders arrive on the scene, enhancing customer safety. GRAEF is an essential partner in making intervention solutions like MyShield widely available. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence across Germany with a partner that shares our commitment to providing peace of mind for German home and business owners."

Easy-to-install, MyShield's battery-powered system includes an integrated motion detector, high-definition video camera to eliminate false alarms, and voice announcement. It utilizes cellular IoT networks and can be used as a standalone app-based solution or integrated into existing security and professional monitoring systems. The low-maintenance device can be easily moved to ensure properties have 24/7 security on demand for reliable protection.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 80 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

About GRAEF Gruppe

The GRAEF Group has been your specialist in the field of security services since 2007. We plan, advise, distribute and offer maintenance for systems such as alarms, video surveillance, access control systems, fire alarm systems and IT services. We are there for you in Berlin, Brandenburg and nationwide.

