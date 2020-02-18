Essence SigmaDots Fills Market Gap for Robust IoT Security - Builds Complete End-to-end IoT Cyber Protection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SigmaDots , the expert in IoT cybersecurity, has developed a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that harnesses the power of distributed architecture to completely secure IoT devices, applications, and data. The company is part of The Essence Group, a leading IoT solution provider pioneer, and was formed to share its IoT security expertise with the rest of the industry.

Leveraging Essence Group's 25 years of experience developing IoT cybersecurity for connected devices, Essence SigmaDots fully understands the need to secure IoT from within. By protecting the entire path - device, network, and system – Essence SigmaDots technology maximizes IoT security and minimizes the impact on the consumer. Recent reports on the multitudes of IoT hacks make this an urgent priority for the industry. Privacy commonly ranks as a top three priority for consumers of IoT devices.

The company, which recently won Embedded magazine Best in Show award for security at CES 2020, grew out of Essence's need and deep understanding of the IoT landscape; finding no sufficiently robust IoT cybersecurity solution in the market, Essence SigmaDots built its own.

"IoT is a challenging cybersecurity ecosystem – vulnerable devices have very limited, individual computational power and no operating system or communication protocol standards. Furthermore, the hacker's resources are stronger than the defense that can be implemented on the edge device being attacked - a completely lopsided battle," said Itsik Harpaz, CEO, Essence SigmaDots. "Moreover, statistics say that this year, 25 percent of attacks on the IT domain will start at the IoT edges. The industry needs to act now."

As the first comprehensive, multilayered IoT cybersecurity platform, SigmaDots uses a fully embedded, distributed, and multilayered approach with low-cost, low-friction integration. The platform is comprised of four pillars: on-the-edge dynamic firewall and antivirus; distributed MQTT networking protocol as a service; end-to-end encryption as a service; and cloud-agnostic/on-premises platform for cyber-events, operational monitoring, and alerting. These pillars can be implemented independently or as a complete solution.

The Essence SigmaDots solution enables complete network visibility, delivering insights into attacks and suspicious activities to the SOC, allowing for faster response.

"Organizations incorporating our solution into their IoT systems almost completely eliminate consumers' responsibility for security, building enhanced customer trust and loyalty," said Dr. Haim Amir, founder and CEO, Essence Group "Furthermore, in enterprise and industrial settings, strong cybersecurity ensures service continuity in large-scale IoT deployments."

Learn more about Essence SigmaDots at RSA 2020, February 24-28, Booth 735U, Israel Export Institute, Moscone Center, San Francisco

About Essence SigmaDots

Combining the creativity and agility of a startup with the experience of a market leader, Essence SigmaDots is led by an experienced core team born of the Israel Defense Force's elite 8200 intelligence unit. The members of the Essence SigmaDots team have years of real-world experience, creating solutions that overcome significant obstacles across a variety of contexts, industries, and academic subjects. Essence SigmaDots was founded in 2018. For more information, visit www.sigmadots.com

SOURCE Essence SigmaDots

