After more than 5 years operating in the region, the company's new UK logistics hub serves as direct line to local councils, distributors, service providers and senior living facilities

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT and AI-based remote care solutions and services, today announced the expansion of its UK Logistics Hub to support the company's dramatic growth across the region. Having operated in the UK markets for over 5 years, this move allows Essence SmartCare to further advance its portfolio of digitally integrated care solutions to more than 12.7 million seniors living in the country—building on the large proportion of seniors that already utilize the company's solutions for remote care.

Essence SmartCare Expands UK Operations, Bolsters Access to Its Advanced Technology-Enabled Senior Care Solutions

"This logistics hub serves as testament to Essence's unwavering commitment to provide best-in-class healthcare solutions that bring about a better and safer future," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Our investment into the market is driven by a need to bring a superior service to our customers and partners, and the augmentation of our UK presence with this new facility is a major step towards optimizing a fast and seamless service for all."

Prior to this expansion, the company released research into the state of senior care in the UK region. Results from a first-of-its-kind survey, conducted together with Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company, revealed that 70% of UK-based seniors do not have a monitoring system in place, making it difficult for caregivers to provide better care. The study also found 50% of family caregivers experience high levels of stress around their parents' wellbeing. Essence SmartCare is addressing these issues, alleviating worry and stress levels associated with the safety and health of ageing parents, providing them with full peace of mind.

"At Essence SmartCare, we are dedicated to equipping seniors with high-quality, scalable care solutions," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "By providing truly innovative and advanced cloud-based, remote care solutions, we are relieving the massive strain placed on traditional care systems in the UK and the NHS, while simultaneously improving the levels or care experienced by seniors."

Essence's work in the UK supports the senior population through various councils that have deployed its solutions including: Liverpool City Council, Essex County Council, Chesire East Council, Chesire West and Chester, Dorset Council, Devon County Council, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, and the Telford and Wrekin Council. Partnering with a wide variety of councils enables Essence SmartCare to tailor solutions to the needs of aging populations overall and for individual seniors alike.

Offering the most digitally advanced, proactive technologies compatible with all professional ARCs (monitoring centres), including providers Enovation-UMO and Jontek, Essence SmartCare supplies a comprehensive range of devices to councils, including its LTE digital hubs, wearable and contactless radar fall detectors, smoke and gas detection devices, as well as AI-based Activity Monitoring Solutions tailor made for Seniors, based on a certified Telecare platform. With its range of care solutions, Essence SmartCare is providing continuous monitoring for residents in the UK and facilitating independent, dignified living for many vulnerable and elderly individuals.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced IoT platforms for senior care and remote patient monitoring for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. Essence SmartCare has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries and has offices and representatives worldwide.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Essence Media Contact:

Mushkie Meyer

Headline Media

[email protected]

UK: +44 203 769 4034

US: +1 914 336 4035

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243234/Essence_SmartCare_UK.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549743/Essence_SmartCare_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Essence SmartCare