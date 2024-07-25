Essendant Helps Three Brands Accelerate Growth, Reach Global Markets

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Commerce, Essendant's broad ecommerce, fulfillment and third-party logistics (3PL) solution that formally launched in June, is making its mark in the go-to market space as a comprehensive service that helps brands with omnichannel solutions. Recent customer successes not only demonstrate the company's range of services but also its ability to quickly address changing customer needs.

"We've always known that Connected Commerce had the power to serve a multitude of marketplace solutions, and these recent partnerships demonstrate that variety," said David Boone, Interim CEO of Essendant. "What we're most proud of is our ability to understand the client and their needs and tailor a solution to best fit those needs."

Recent partnerships with three companies highlight the varied and flexible solutions that Connected Commerce offers:

Meeting International Shipping Needs: Buster + Punch, a British-based home lighting and accessories company, came to Essendant looking for a domestic 3PL partner that could also ship internationally. With Essendant, Buster + Punch has shipping capabilities to over 50 countries globally and five different continents.



Meeting Rapid Growth: Chagrinovations, a consumer goods invention company, needed a fulfillment partner that could scale up quickly to accommodate new business with a leading international retailer. Within five months, Essendant realigned one of its West Coast distribution centers to handle and fulfill the new influx of product, giving Chagrinovations the ability to ship 7.1M units for this new business and positioning the company for 18-fold growth over a two-year period.



Meeting Today's Customer Delivery Expectations: An indoor/outdoor furniture and fireplace company that had never worked with a 3PL before, approached Essendant in need of East and West Coast distribution capability. After partnering with Essendant, the company decreased consumer delivery times by 1-3 days while also decreasing shipping costs.

For companies of all sizes and markets, Essendant's Connected Commerce helps drive visibility and proven sales growth through:

Integrations: A connection to most major marketplaces, B2B platforms and webstores as well as nine of the top 10 national retailers.

Ecommerce Services & Platform Management: Deep eCommerce service and channel expertise, driving sales for more than 1,300 major brands and 560 suppliers through 20 online storefronts and marketplaces.

Fulfillment Expertise & Fast Delivery: Best-in-class reach and 3PL service levels, including next-day delivery to 98 percent of the U.S. with a national network of 20+ fulfillment centers.

For more information, visit Essendant.com/connected-commerce or view our Connected Commerce video. To begin a partnership, go to Essendant.com/get-started-fulfillment.

About Essendant:

We Provide the Better Way to Commerce: Essendant is a distribution and commerce company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services (3PL) to resellers and brands, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network, and eCommerce services that support online selling. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for thousands of customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, manufacturers, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information on Essendant, visit https://www.essendant.com/.

