Essendant Launches Connected Commerce Fueling Omnichannel Brand Growth with Powerful eCommerce & Fulfillment Solution

DEERFIELD, Ill. and PASADENA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essendant, an industry-leading distribution and commerce company, has launched Connected Commerce, a powerful eCommerce, fulfillment and third-party logistics (3PL) solution that accelerates omnichannel growth for brands. The comprehensive solution includes out-of-the-box integrations, eCommerce services with analytics and tools to increase store traffic, and fast order fulfillment.

"For brands to succeed today, they must meet customers wherever and however they shop. That means selling beyond their own websites to include access to major marketplaces like Amazon, social commerce sites and top retail and wholesale channels," said David Boone, Interim CEO, Essendant. "Essendant is the right partner to deliver on this need with ease, speed and confidence through decades of experience that spans industries, product categories and channels to ensure brands provide a seamless selling experience and drive sales across major selling platforms."

Success depends on a friction-free omnichannel experience but coordinating fulfillment activities across channels and adding new ones is complex and challenging. The right partner is the key to reducing the complexity through a customized solution that connects the digital and physical points of commerce to help brands expand their reach.

Connected Commerce brings together the company's capabilities to drive visibility and proven sales growth through:

Integrations: A connection to most major marketplaces, B2B platforms and webstores as well as nine of the top 10 national retailers.

A connection to most major marketplaces, B2B platforms and webstores as well as nine of the top 10 national retailers. Ecommerce Services & Platform Management: Deep eCommerce service and channel expertise, driving sales for more than 1,300 major brands and 560 suppliers through 20 online storefronts and marketplaces.

Deep eCommerce service and channel expertise, driving sales for more than 1,300 major brands and 560 suppliers through 20 online storefronts and marketplaces. Fulfillment Expertise & Fast Delivery: Best-in-class reach and 3PL service levels, including next-day delivery to 98 percent of the U.S. with a national network of 20+ fulfillment centers

Essendant brings more than a century of proven experience across B2B, DTC including Vendor Drop Ship, and Ecommerce expertise in major marketplaces. Its full suite of customizable services and systems, with additional capabilities under development, helps brands in a broad range of product categories maximize their business results through:

Optimized product listings and content for each channel

Real-time inventory access

Performance tracking and trended guidance

Pricing analysis and competitive insights

Sales process management across marketplaces and channels

Compliance expertise enabling brands to sell direct to major retailers

Speed to customers with flexible network of coast-to-coast fulfillment centers

Essendant's industry-leading logistics network includes a national footprint with international shipping and the ability to handle a broad range of products within seven million square feet across its facilities. The company services thousands of channel partners, including nine out of the top ten U.S. retailers, and distributes nearly 2,000 brands and 80,000 SKUs across all major channels.

Visit Essendant.com/connected-commerce for more information and Essendant.com/get-started-fulfillment to begin a partnership.

About Essendant:

We Provide the Better Way to Commerce: Essendant is a distribution and commerce company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services (3PL) to resellers and brands, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network, and eCommerce services that support online selling. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for thousands of customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, manufacturers, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information on Essendant, visit https://www.essendant.com/.

