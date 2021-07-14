Essenlix Appoints Dieter Weinand, Former Bayer, Pfizer, and Sanofi Executive, as Executive Chairman

PRINCETON, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essenlix Corporation, a premier developer, manufacturer, and provider of the iMOSTTM platform, a disruptive and proprietary instant mobile health test solution for personal, point-of-care, and clinical use, today announced that Dieter Weinand has joined the company as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Weinand, formerly CEO of Bayer Pharma AG, is an experienced business leader with more than 30 years of expertise across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Over his career, he has held management, commercial, operational and strategic leadership roles for global organizations, including Bayer, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sanofi. He also has deep experience launching and marketing products across a variety of areas. Weinand is currently Chairman of the Board of Replimune (REPL), a member of the Board of Directors of FieldTrip Health (FTRPF), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ammune, and Executive Chairman of the Board of ZielBioPharma.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dieter to Essenlix. He brings deep leadership, vast industry knowledge, and a successful track record to the organization, and will add a key leadership in accelerating the growth of Essenlix and the commercialization of our disruptive iMOST™ platform for mobile, instant health testing," said Stephen Chou, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of Essenlix.

Essenlix iMOST™ is an instant, mobile phone-based health test platform for personal, point-of-care, and clinical use, designed to allow any person to perform a diagnostic health test him/herself, accurately, anywhere, anytime, using a single drop of body fluid and a smartphone.

"This is an exciting time to join the Essenlix as they industrialize the iMOST™ platform and move diagnostic testing from the lab or physician office into the hands of patients," said Weinand. "As the recent pandemic has taught us, telemedicine has become more important than ever. Essenlix's novel at-home diagnostic technology presents a unique opportunity to transition traditional office-based diagnostic testing into viable, patient-friendly, at-home diagnosis, ultimately transforming patient care."

About Essenlix Corporation

Essenlix Corporation, a five-year startup, is a premier digital health company – a developer, manufacturer, and provider of disruptive and proprietary mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use, providing the link between personal health, remote monitoring and treatment, and e-health services. Through its iMOSTTM platform, Essenlix is the world leader in providing accurate, reliable, and decentralized personal mobile health testing using a single drop of body fluid and a simple mobile-phone based handheld device in about 60 seconds, accessible anywhere, anytime, by anyone. Essenlix's iMOST platform was made possible by its invention of the Intelligent Fault Tolerant paradigm for accurate test results under imperfect testing conditions, QMAXTM universal All-In-One sample holder for using one unique instrument/device to perform health test for nearly all sample types (blood, saliva, urine, swaps, sputum, breath, mucus, tissues, etc.) and for most major assay types (immunoassay, colorimetric assay, cytology and pathology, nucleic acid assay, etc.) rather than using different sample holders and instruments, intelligent nanostructures, nano-enabled AI/machine learning (NEAMTM) and innovative diagnostic methods. Essenlix is an integrated company that has a full range of capabilities in house, from biotechnology, hardware and software engineering, machine learning, to diagnostics instrumentation, as well as design, development, prototyping, and manufacturing. Essenlix has developed and built unique manufacturing lines with a capacity of over 10 million iMOST test cards per year. (Essenlix is pronounced Eh- Sen -Lix). For more information, visit www.essenlix.com.

