Essenlix Partners with Roche Diagnostics Norway to Employ Essenlix's iMOST™ Platform for Patient At-Home Test Market

The Norwegian healthcare service is facing significant capacity challenges, with an increasing number of patients and elderly in need of health services, as well as a reduced supply of health personnel. To address these challenges and provide better healthcare, the Norwegian healthcare system is advancing into a new era of medical distance follow-up and treatment, which requires innovative technologies that allow patients to perform safe, accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use healthcare tests at home.

After an extended period of evaluation and collaboration, Roche Diagnostics Norway has selected Essenlix as its partner for the initiative and will employ Essenlix's iMOST – a breakthrough technology in at-home diagnostic testing – as the platform for its patient-at-home-test solution in Norway.

Essenlix iMOSTTM (instant Mobile Self Test) is an instant, mobile phone-based health test platform for personal, point-of-care, and clinical use. It is designed to allow any person to perform a diagnostic health test him/herself, accurately, anywhere, anytime, using a single drop of body fluid and a smartphone, within about 60 seconds, at a low cost, with the result sent immediately to medical professionals.

iMOST, first of the type, fundamentally differs from traditional instruments and devices in several respects. First, it is "Intelligent Fault Tolerant," delivering clinical lab-quality test results with good reliability, using a simple device and even under imperfect conditions in sample, device, process, and operation. Second, it is "All-in-One," using one unique instrument/device to perform health test for nearly all sample types (blood, saliva, urine, swaps, sputum, breath, mucus, tissues, etc.) and for most major assay types (immunoassay, colorimetric assay, cytology and pathology, nucleic acid assay, etc.), rather than using different sample holders and instruments. Third, it is instant (~60 secs) in test time, handheld, portable, easy-to-to-use, low-cost, and mobile-connected.

As an example, iMOST Model X-1 uses only three pieces of hardware: a mobile phone, a match box sized adaptor, and a mail stamp-sized sample holder. It is the world's smallest, simplest, and lowest-cost device for blood cell counting, as well as the device for performing immunoassay, colorimetric assay, cytology and pathology.

iMOST's uniqueness derives from new working principles developed at Essenlix in sample and bio-chemistry preparation, measurement methodology, and instrumentation, which are fundamentally different from conventional ones. These inventions are realized by outside-of-the-box thinking and uniquely implementing nanotechnology, advance imaging, nano-abled artificial intelligence/machine learning, and new bio/chemical processes into diagnostic testing.

Essenlix is an integrated company that has a full range of capabilities in house, from biotechnology, hardware and software engineering, machine learning, to diagnostics instrumentation, as well as design, development, prototyping, and manufacturing. Essenlix has developed and built unique manufacturing lines with a capacity of over 10 million iMOST test cards per year.

"For us at Roche Diagnostics Norway the partnership with Essenlix is important and exciting. Together we can make everyday life easier and more predictable for both patients and the healthcare system," said Thorbjørn Halvorsen, Head of Medical Affairs, Roche Diagnostics Norway.

"We are very proud that Roche Diagnostics Norway has selected Essenlix, through a rigorous process, as a partner to employ iMOST as test platform for Patient-at-Home testing in Norway. This is a further validation of the innovation and uniqueness of our platform," said Dr. Stephen Y. Chou Co-Founder and Chairman of Essenlix. "This partnership is an excellent vehicle to further demonstrate and test the capabilities of Essenlix iMOST platform for personal, point-of-care, and clinical use in Norway. It is also an important step forward to make the iMOST platform a solution to the unmet need of instant personal health testing, providing a key missing link between personal health, remote monitoring and treatment, and e-health services in Norway," added Dr. Chou.

About Essenlix Corporation

Essenlix Corporation, a five-year startup, is a premier digital health company – a developer, manufacturer, and provider of mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use, providing the link between personal health, remote monitoring and treatment, and e-health services. Through its iMOSTTM platform, Essenlix is the world leader in providing accurate, reliable, and decentralized personal mobile health testing using a single drop of body fluid and a simple mobile-phone based handheld device in about 60 seconds, accessible anywhere, anytime, by anyone. Essenlix's iMOST platform was made possible by its invention of the Intelligent Fault Tolerant paradigm, QMAXTM universal All-In-One sample holder, intelligent nanostructures, nano-enabled AI/machine learning (NEAMTM) and integration with advanced biology. (Essenlix is pronounced Eh- Sen -Lix). For more information, visit www.essenlix.com.

About Roche Diagnostics Norway

Roche Diagnostics Norway is a Norwegian Diagnostics company in the Roche group.

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Roche Diagnostics Norway is a proud supplier of diagnostics systems and solutions in all the Norwegian health regions. Roche Diagnostics Norway is based in Oslo, Norway. https://www.roche.no/no/om-oss.html

