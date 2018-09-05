essensys Announces Global Sponsorship of GCUC Coworking Conference Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- essensys, the leading provider of mission-critical software for the flexible workspace industry, is excited to announce a landmark global sponsorship of GCUC – the Global Coworking Unconference Conference. With an established presence in over eight countries, GCUC is the largest coworking conference series in the world, shaping the evolution of coworking and the intersection of real estate, technology and the future of work.

For over a decade, essensys has delivered enterprise-grade, purpose-built software solutions to coworking and flexible workspace providers, building a network of workspaces across the globe. essensys CEO, Mark Furness, said, "essensys's global sponsorship of GCUC represents our continued support of the coworking movement and building the world's largest community of tech-driven workspaces. We have helped some of the world's most ambitious and successful multi-site operators scale faster, manage their operation more efficiently, and deliver a best-in-class experience for members. We want to continue doing so at an increased pace while continuing to play an active part in shaping the future of the industry when it comes to technology."

essensys has supported the GCUC USA conference series as top-tier sponsors since 2016. This year's global sponsorship marks a pivotal moment for both GCUC and essensys. It represents the very first global sponsorship of GCUC and comes ahead of the debut GCUC UK event, taking place September 25th - 26th in London, where essensys has led the market in workspace technology solutions for over a decade.

GCUC has held 20 events to date, attracting over 6,700 attendees globally. Liz Elam, executive director of GCUC, commented, "We're thrilled to have essensys on-board as our first global GCUC sponsor. Our hearts beat at the intersection of real estate, technology and the future of work, and we're here to show the world what comes next. The coworking movement has exploded, and we're shaping its evolution. essensys have made significant contributions to the industry when it comes to tech-related information, thought leadership, and research, alongside other sponsors. We're excited to continue building value for the industry."

essensys is powering the world's largest community of tech-driven flexible workspaces. Established in London in 2006, essensys provide mission-critical software to the global flexible workspace industry. Our proprietary software and mobile-ready technology deliver a comprehensive end-to-end solution that helps ambitious, multi-site operators operate efficiently, deliver tech-driven workspace networks, and offer a frictionless occupier experience.

