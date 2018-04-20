essensys Appoints Experienced Industry Specialist to Lead US West Coast Expansion

Jim joins at a significant point in the growth of essensys. Commenting on the appointment, essensys Founder and CEO, Mark Furness said: "essensys is on track to power the world's largest community of tech-driven flexible workspaces, with many of the world's most successful workspace operators relying on our software enabled infrastructure and workspace management platforms to run and grow their businesses. I'm excited to have Jim join our team and I know he will be a significant asset as we accelerate the expansion of our North American business. Jim brings great experience and will play a pivotal role in ensuring our customers continue to benefit from a best-in-class experience."

Jim brings eight years of operational leadership experience from WUN Systems and PlumChoice and more than thirty years in the technology sector. "Given their reputation and fast-growing footprint in the U.S. I'm proud to be a part of essensys' journey and excited to be helping our customers achieve operational excellence, increased revenues, and profitable growth using the essensys platforms."

ABOUT essensys

essensys is the leading global provider of software-enabled platforms for the flexible workspace industry. The world's largest, most successful coworking, shared workspace, science park operators and commercial real estate owners rely on essensys to power, manage, grow and scale their workspace business.

