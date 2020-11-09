essensys Appoints Jeremy Bernard as CEO North America

essensys is the leading global provider of mission-critical software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry. The Group's software is specifically designed and developed to help solve the complex operational challenges faced by landlords and multi-site flexible workspace providers as they grow and scale their flex operations.

Jeremy will spearhead the North American scale up of essensys, bringing extensive and unique experience in delivering flexible office solutions, managing real estate portfolios, and scaling property technology businesses. He most recently served as the Global Head of Real Estate for Knotel, one of the world's largest flexible workspace providers.

Demand for flexible real estate solutions is rising and the market is quickly evolving. As pure-play flex space providers scale and traditional landlords increasingly look to offer flexible real estate products, the need for software and technology to support these new business models is driving growth opportunities for the Group.

Mark Furness shared, "I am delighted to welcome Jeremy to essensys. His appointment to lead our North American business is another key milestone and further demonstrates our ambition and commitment to the industry. Jeremy's deep experience of real estate, technology and the flexible workspace sector will prove invaluable as we look to build on our existing success in the North American market."

Jeremy Bernard commented, "It is an exciting time for the flexible workspace sector. Today's occupiers expect agile and flexible real estate products that can meet their constantly changing needs. As the market opportunity grows, providers are faced with the challenges of delivering seamless and comprehensive space-as-a-service solutions quickly and effectively. Software and technology are critical components of rolling out and managing these solutions. I share the ambition essensys has to solve real problems in the industry and am excited to lead the business in the region. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge of real estate, tech and the flexible workspace industry to help our customers and our business be more successful."

About essensys plc

essensys empowers ambitious space providers to meet the growing demand for flexible workspace solutions. Our secure, all-in-one solution enables friction-free occupier experiences, instant control over processes, technology and flex services, as well as clear visibility into space and service utilization.

SOURCE essensys

Related Links

https://essensys.tech/

