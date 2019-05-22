essensys to Strengthen Its Operating Board With Two New C-suite Appointments

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- essensys has appointed visionary product innovator, James Shannon, as Chief Product Officer and enterprise SaaS marketing leader, Meyer Prinsloo, as Chief Marketing Officer to join the operating board, reporting to founder and CEO, Mark Furness.

As Chief Product Officer, entrepreneur and technology leader, James Shannon, will develop and lead the vision and strategic direction of the essensys platform portfolio. With extensive experience in enterprise SaaS, mobile apps and consumer product development, James will play a key role at essensys in enhancing the user experience for flexible workspace operators and occupiers alike.

Commenting on his appointment, James said: "I'm excited to join essensys at such a pivotal stage in the company's growth. I look forward to innovating our product platform and further driving our market leadership position in this dynamic and fast-growing sector."

Enterprise SaaS marketing leader, Meyer Prinsloo, joins essensys as Chief Marketing Officer to help accelerate growth, boost marketing capabilities, and scale the business. Meyer will be responsible for developing the essensys brand, communications strategy and increasing customer demand across all markets.

Meyer brings with him a wealth of experience leading the marketing functions of industry-focused software businesses, most recently as marketing leader at Fourth, as well as the global tech research and advisory firm Gartner. Commenting on his appointment, Meyer said: "I am delighted to join essensys at this exciting time of global expansion. We are providing mission-critical software in a fast growing and innovative sector."

essensys Founder and CEO, Mark Furness commented: "As we continue to scale our business it's important to ensure that we have the levels of skills and experience in the company that match our future ambitions and help to accelerate our growth. Both James and Meyer bring a unique combination of skills and experience and are a great addition to the essensys executive team".

ABOUT essensys

essensys is the leading global provider of software-enabled platforms for the flexible workspace industry. The world's largest, most successful coworking, shared workspace, science park operators and commercial real estate owners rely on essensys to power, manage, grow and scale their workspace business.

