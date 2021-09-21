Essent Biologics Introduces Human Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Bioink For 3D Bioprinting And Tissue Engineering Research Applications

The company's DBM powder is specifically formulated for bone tissue engineering research, complex in vitro bone models for drug discovery and other regenerative medicine research applications for musculoskeletal tissue. The product is an acid-extracted organic matrix from human bone and retains much of the components native to bone, such as calcium-based solids, inorganic phosphates and some trace of cell debris.

"We are excited to launch our first scaffold product for the regenerative medicine space," said Corey Stone, President, Essent Biologics. "Our DBM will support research efforts for next generation bone therapeutics, produce validated utility, and demonstrate opportunities to enhance outcomes in bone repair."

DBM is a biomaterial used in bone defects with a long track record of clinical use in diverse forms. Essent Biologics' DBM for research use is the ideal particle size for extrusion 3D bioprinting at 125-355µ particle size, recovered and processed without the use of antibiotics or animal products and tested for sterility and residual moisture.

For additional information on the company's product pipeline, please visit essentbiologics.org/products/.

About Essent Biologics

Essent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low-passaged primary cells, research tissue and scaffold materials to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. In order to ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, all Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org.

