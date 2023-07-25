Essentia Health's new St. Mary's Medical Center features interactive patient engagement technology from SONIFI Health

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Health's newest hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, features interactive patient technology from SONIFI Health designed to educate, comfort and empower patients and their families.

Located in Duluth, Minnesota, the 346-bed hospital will open to patients later this year. In addition to stunning views overlooking Lake Superior, art-filled areas, and welcoming design aesthetics, the new St. Mary's Medical Center features innovative technology to modernize many operations and experiences throughout the state-of-the-art facility.

With SONIFI Health's engagement platform that integrates with the hospital's Epic EHR system, patients and their families can use interactive TVs in patient rooms to watch education that's specific to their condition, learn about their care team, order meals from their TV, and access helpful information about the new hospital.

"When patients have a simple, engaging way to learn about their care and what they need to do to heal, it can improve their health outcomes and overall satisfaction," said SONIFI Health Nursing Executive Julie Westrick, who has been part of implementing the education and infotainment system at St. Mary's. "With integrations that automate manual tasks, like assigning and charting education, the system also gives nurses more time to focus on what they do best: Caring for patients."

Knowing the positive impact entertainment can have in calming patients and their families, Essentia leaders also worked with SONIFI Health to offer the best variety of options on the interactive TVs, including free movies, live channels, and the ability for patients to watch streaming content from their phone on the television.

"Healthcare organizations are being very thoughtful about using technology to elevate what care looks like for their patients, clinicians and communities," said Kelly Boyd, SONIFI Health's General Manager. "SONIFI Health is proud to support the great work being done by these forward-thinking leaders to provide better clinical care and enhance the patient experience throughout their healing journey."

About SONIFI Health
SONIFI Health provides market-leading interactive patient engagement technology proven to improve patient outcomes and staff productivity. The EHR-integrated platform is delivered across mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing organizations' operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company annually supports more than 500 million end user experiences. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

