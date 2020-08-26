Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Big Labor Day Sale on All Mattresses on Now

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia, the maker of the world's only natural memory foam mattresses, announces the biggest sale of the season with savings on all organic mattresses during its Labor Day Sale. Essentia has consistently pushed the bounds of what healthy sleep means, making it about more than just the certifications but focusing on performance sleep, built to ensure the Essentia sleeper experiences restorative sleep without the use of harmful chemicals found in synthetic mattresses. In these times, it is even more important to experience quality sleep that boosts the immune system.

Essentia Labor Day Sale Offer:

25% off Essentia Lifestyle, Performance, Wholebody Recovery, and ProCor Custom Mattresses. This also includes 25% off the Stratami, the top-rated foam mattress, as named by Consumer Reports for four years running.

As the manufacturer, Essentia ensures that you receive the highest quality products direct from the factory to your home. By keeping control of the manufacturing process at Essentia's GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic factory, Essentia ensures that product quality and standards are kept high. You will be hard-pressed to find an organic mattress that features the performance benefits of Essentia at this great price point.

Essentia is proud to announce its Beyond Organic program. A self-managed initiative at the core of all Essentia product design and processes. Essentia mattresses have always been far beyond organic, the products and all components used are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep. Fact: chemicals are routinely used in Certified Organic Mattresses.

Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, on the Beyond Organic initiative:

"Being true to our "Beyond Organic" values, Essentia products are always vegan and cruelty-free; our old world methodologies are not easy but they are the right way to assure the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits ever."

Essentia's accomplishments in manufacturing a performance sleep product are highlighted by wellness experts, media, and athletes using Essentia, including over 25% of professional hockey players. Deepak Chopra has recognized Essentia as the preferred combination for his DreamWeaver meditation goggles. Essentia proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress, featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in the MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria to name a few.

About Essentia

Essentia is the world's only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that you can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Made in Essentia's GOLS and GOTS-certified organic factory. To learn more, visit myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.

