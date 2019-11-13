Essentia Organic Mattress Announces Biggest Black Friday Sale Deals Ever, Starting Now

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia, the maker of the world's only natural memory foam mattresses, announces its biggest discount of the year with its Black Friday Sale, on now. Consumers can expect to find savings on mattresses, pillows, foundations, and accessories direct from Essentia, including Free Shipping, a 120-Night Sleep Trial, and 0% APR Financing options available.

Essentia's Black Friday Sale also features a free gift with a mattress purchase. Consumers will be hard-pressed to find an organic mattress that features the performance benefits of Essentia at this great price point. Essentia mattresses are free from the dangerous toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses. Made in Essentia's GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic factory, Essentia products are backed by multiple studies, proving their assertions for health, organic construction and quality, including two by Dr. Robert G. Hamilton of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reporting Essentia as allergy-free. Essentia mattresses also sleep up to seven degrees cooler over an eight-hour sleep cycle naturally, without the use of phase-changing chemicals or covers that are simply cool to the touch.

With the introduction of the Tatami Hybrid Crossover mattress, Essentia has created a universally appealing mattress. Essentia's team has created a natural memory foam and latex core that harmoniously works with the individually pocketed spring ergonomic support to offer a familiar feel and motion while providing unsurpassed support and pressure relief not found in any other spring mattress or hybrid mattress.

Essentia Black Friday Sale:

25% off purchases

Free Gift ( $300 Value) with purchase of an Essentia Queen, King or Cal King mattress. That also includes the top-rated foam mattress the Stratami, as featured by Consumer Reports.

All Essentia pillows, natural memory foam pillows, neck support pillows, and body pillows are on sale.

Essentia's luxury pet bed the Kingston is also 25% off and available in three sizes.

For over 13 years, Essentia has built its healthy sleep empire always keeping the customers' health top of mind. All Essentia mattresses feature a 20-year warranty, manufactured with durability in mind, Essentia believes its responsibility to promote the best sleep possible throughout the lifespan of the mattress, not just when it's purchased. Essentia's Black Friday Sale is available now on Essentia's website, via phone and in every Essentia Store Location across the U.S. and Canada, including New York, Chicago, Berkeley, Santa Monica, Denver, Boca Raton, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Media Contact:

Stefanie Gomez

Phone: 561.571.9800

Email: social@myessentia.com

