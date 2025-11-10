Essentia Organic Mattress Launches Black Friday Mattress Sale 25% Off + Free Organic Pillows

Celebrate Essentia's Black Friday Organic Mattress Sale with 25% sitewide savings and free pillows—plus, all mattresses now proudly made in the USA and Canada.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress , the leader in organic performance sleep products, announces its Black Friday Mattress Sale , featuring 25% off sitewide and two free Latex Cloud organic pillows (a $399 value) with mattress purchase. The sale runs from November 10 through November 30, exclusively at www.myessentia.com .

This year's Black Friday Organic Mattress Sale marks more than savings—it celebrates a milestone moment for Essentia. All mattresses are now proudly made in North America, as the company expands manufacturing beyond Canada with a new U.S. facility in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Essentia has never been about chasing volume or deep discounts—we've always prioritized quality and real performance," said Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. "Our Black Friday event reflects genuine value, not inflated prices or temporary markdowns. With our new U.S. facility in Boca Raton, we're producing closer to our American customers, improving efficiencies, and continuing to deliver the healthiest, highest-performing organic mattresses available."

Known for crafting luxury organic mattresses that go beyond comfort, Essentia's patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam technology is engineered to enhance Deep and REM sleep cycles—the key phases of restorative rest and recovery. Each mattress is handcrafted using GOLS- and GOTS-certified organic materials, free from coils, springs, and petrochemicals, delivering the healthiest, cleanest sleep environment possible.

During the Essentia Black Friday Sale, shoppers can save on the brand's entire collection, including:

The Venti : A flippable, two-sided organic mattress offering dual firmness for customizable comfort.

A flippable, two-sided organic mattress offering dual firmness for customizable comfort. The Grateful Eight : A lifestyle organic mattress that makes healthy sleep more accessible.

A lifestyle organic mattress that makes healthy sleep more accessible. Performance Models like the Dormeuse REM9 Active and Classic REM5 Active : Designed to boost recovery, vitality, and performance.

The Black Friday Mattress Sale also includes discounts on organic pillows, mattress toppers, and pet beds, offering the perfect opportunity to upgrade the entire home for better sleep and wellness.

"Our growth comes from more people recognizing the power of truly restorative sleep," Dell'Accio added. "From professional athletes to wellness seekers, people are realizing that better sleep is the foundation for better health, focus, and performance. That's the mission that drives Essentia—to help every sleeper reach their full potential."

Experience the Essentia Black Friday Mattress Sale from November 10 to November 30 at www.myessentia.com and discover how an organic mattress can transform your sleep, health, and well-being.

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond Latex™ organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day.

As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability.

At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com .

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress