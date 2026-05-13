Essentia Organic Mattress Launches Memorial Day Sale with 25% Off Sitewide, Highlights U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

Sale includes the Dave Asprey Upgrade by Essentia ahead of Essentia's featured presence at Asprey's BEYOND Biohacking Conference, May 27–29 in Austin

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress has launched its Memorial Day Sale, offering 25% off sitewide from May 12 through May 25 as the company expands manufacturing operations in the United States from its Boca Raton facility.

The sale includes complimentary GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified Sheet Sets with qualifying mattress purchases and applies across Essentia's full product lineup, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, pet beds, and baby and children's sleep products.

"This Memorial Day, we are celebrating more than a seasonal event," said Jack Dell'Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia. "We are proud to be manufacturing in America and building high-performance organic sleep products in Boca Raton using certified organic materials and our patented Beyond Latex™ organic foam technology."

Every mattress produced at Essentia's Boca Raton facility is made with certified organic materials and the company's proprietary Beyond Latex™ organic foam, engineered to reduce exposure to VOCs and EMFs while supporting pressure relief, temperature regulation, and restorative sleep performance.

The facility also operates as a zero-waste manufacturing environment, where foam offcuts are repurposed into products such as Essentia organic pillows. Unlike many conventional synthetic foams that can persist in landfills for decades, Essentia's Beyond Latex foam is designed to biodegrade in approximately three years when fully exposed to the elements.

Featured during the Memorial Day Sale are the Grateful Eight and Stratami organic mattresses. The Grateful Eight offers responsive contouring support with a medium feel and spring-free construction, while the Stratami is designed for enhanced pressure relief, motion isolation, and recovery-focused comfort. Both mattresses are HSA/FSA eligible.

The promotion also includes the Dave Asprey Upgrade by Essentia, an optional mattress enhancement co-developed with biohacking pioneer and four-time New York Times bestselling author Dave Asprey. The upgrade was created for consumers seeking a recovery-focused sleep environment centered on longevity and performance.

The sale arrives just ahead of Dave Asprey's BEYOND Biohacking Conference, taking place May 27–29 in Austin, Texas, where Essentia will have a featured presence focused on sleep optimization and recovery technologies.

Jack Dell'Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia and a Certified Sleep Coach, will also present his sixth Upgrade U session during the event, continuing his longstanding collaboration with the biohacking community on the role of restorative sleep in longevity and performance.

Essentia will showcase its recovery-focused sleep technologies at the conference, including the Dave Asprey Upgrade by Essentia, designed to support deeper restorative sleep while reducing exposure to environmental stressors.

For more information, visit Essentia Organic Mattress.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep solutions, advancing sleep as a foundational pillar of health, longevity, and human performance. Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs mattresses and sleep systems that support deeper, longer Deep and REM sleep, key drivers of physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional resilience.

Crafted using certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to reduce common sleep disruptors such as chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and environmental sleep stimulants, creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment. As Essentia marks 20 years of innovation, the brand continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations with leaders in health, performance, and longevity.

Essentia products are available online and through select retail and wellness partners across North America. Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress