Essentia Tackles the Dorm Room's Hidden Sleep Problem: Constant Exposure to Wireless Devices

New Twin XL exclusives bring proprietary EMF Protection Foam and certified organic materials to one of the most electronics-dense rooms on campus

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average dorm room now holds a laptop, a phone, a tablet, a router-adjacent smart speaker and a wearable sleep tracker, often all charging within a few feet of the bed. Essentia Organic Mattress, the eco-luxury sleep wellness brand known for certified organic mattresses and performance-focused sleep technology, today announced two Twin XL back-to-school exclusives built to address that environment directly: the Grateful Eight with EMF Protection Foam and the Athletic Topper with EMF Protection Foam.

Both products are built around Essentia's proprietary EMF Protection Foam, which infuses informed quartz directly into certified organic latex. The technology is designed to work alongside wireless signals rather than block them, allowing phones, alarms, laptops, and sleep trackers to remain fully functional throughout the night. Unlike traditional EMF-blocking products that can interfere with wireless devices, Essentia's approach is built specifically for a room where those devices aren't going anywhere.

"Dorm rooms are one of the most electronics-dense environments a young adult will sleep in, and most students have no idea how close that phone, laptop, and charger really are to their head all night," said Jack Dell'Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia Organic Mattress and a certified sleep coach. "Standard dorm mattresses were never designed with that in mind. This is one of the few things a student or parent can actually control walking into that room."

Built for the dorm environment specifically

Designed to fit standard Twin XL dorm bed frames, the collection includes a full mattress option for students starting fresh and a topper option for those upgrading an existing dorm mattress.

The Grateful Eight with EMF Protection Foam is an eight-inch organic latex mattress built with three layers of GOLS certified organic latex, Essentia's Zero Gravity comfort foam formula, a removable GOTS certified organic cotton cover, and integrated EMF Protection Foam. It offers medium support, pressure relief, airflow, and cleaner sleep without springs, polyurethane foam, petrochemicals, fiber batting, wool, or VOCs. The Grateful Eight is currently ranked the top mattress by a leading independent consumer review organization, with Essentia holding three of the top ten spots overall.

The Athletic Topper with EMF Protection Foam is a three-inch organic latex topper that transforms the surface of a standard dorm mattress without replacing it. Built with GOLS-certified organic latex and a dome-shaped pressure relief surface, the topper targets cooler sleep, pressure relief and overnight recovery for students and student athletes navigating a dorm setting.

"Students are not going to stop using technology in their dorm rooms," Dell'Accio said. "The opportunity is to design a sleep environment that works within modern campus life, not against it. Parents think about the laptop, the bedding, the storage and the meal plan, but the sleep surface is where a student will spend thousands of hours over the next four years. That surface can either support recovery or work against it."

The Twin XL Grateful Eight with EMF Protection Foam and Athletic Topper with EMF Protection Foam are available now at 20% off through August 20, 2026, as part of Essentia's back-to-school exclusive.

For more information, visit www.myessentia.com.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep solutions, advancing sleep as a foundational pillar of health, longevity, and human performance. Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs mattresses and sleep systems that support deeper, longer Deep and REM sleep, key drivers of physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional resilience.

Crafted using certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to reduce common sleep disruptors such as chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and environmental sleep stimulants, creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment. As Essentia marks 20 years of innovation, the brand continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations with leaders in health, performance, and longevity.

Essentia products are available online and through select retail and wellness partners across North America. Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress