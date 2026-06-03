Essentia Organic Mattress Unveils the World's First Biologically Engineered Sleep System at the 2026 BEYOND Biohacking Conference

New ProCor DNA system uses DNA analysis, biometrics, and biological compatibility testing to build a fully personalized mattress from the ground up

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest announcements to emerge from this year's BEYOND Biohacking Conference came from Essentia Organic Mattress founder and certified sleep coach Jack Dell'Accio, who officially introduced the ProCor DNA™, a first-of-its-kind sleep system engineered around an individual's unique biology.

Essentia ProCor DNA, the Most Personal Mattress Ever Made. ProCor DNA Testing Kit & Custom Labels.

Unlike traditional mattresses that are selected from pre-existing models, the ProCor DNA custom mattress is built only after a client's biological data has been analyzed. The system combines DNA insights, biometrics, posture mapping, recovery metrics, and material compatibility testing to formulate a completely personalized organic sleep system tailored to one individual and no one else.

"There is no existing category for this," said Dell'Accio. "Most mattresses are built around generalized comfort preferences. ProCor DNA is engineered around the biology of the individual sleeping on it. That completely changes how sleep supports recovery."

Clients complete an extensive biometric and lifestyle profile, while DNA analysis and biological compatibility testing help determine the precise materials, minerals, and botanical formulations best aligned with that individual's biology.

That distinction matters. The essence profiles integrated into every ProCor DNA are not fragrance selections, but biologically informed botanical formulations designed to support the client's nervous system and recovery profile. Each blend is uniquely prescribed based on the DNA analysis and will remain exclusive to that individual.

Clients also complete an extensive biometric and lifestyle profile covering sleep behavior, athletic history, stress load, posture, and recovery needs. Guided imagery and body mapping are used to create precision pressure redistribution and spinal alignment specifications.

That data becomes the blueprint for a mattress that does not exist until the analysis is complete.

Each ProCor DNA system is then handcrafted inside Essentia's certified organic manufacturing facility in Boca Raton. The four-to-six-week production timeline is intentional, with every layer configured specifically for the client's biological profile, including pressure-relieving architecture, support formulation, mineral and scalar compositions, and prescribed essential oil integration.

To support the process, every client is assigned a dedicated concierge who coordinates directly with Essentia's internal specialists throughout formulation and production.

"This is much closer to couture than traditional retail," added Dell'Accio. "The timeline is part of the product because real personalization cannot come off a warehouse shelf."

The ProCor DNA is available in the following configurations:

Twin XL: $21,234

Queen: $26,070

King: $32,047

Cal King: $34,047

The first ProCor DNA systems are currently in production.

For more information, visit ProCor DNA.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep systems, advancing sleep as a foundation of health, longevity, and human performance.

Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs sleep solutions that support deeper, more restorative Deep and REM sleep—key to physical recovery, cognitive performance, and emotional resilience.

Made with certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to minimize common sleep disruptors, including chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and EMF exposure, creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment.

Now in its third decade of innovation, Essentia continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations across health, performance, and longevity.

Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress