Essentia Scientific Offers Rare Cannabis Compounds Proven to Prevent Covid-19 Infection

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Scientific, the largest provider of pharmaceutical-grade hemp extracts, has launched a collection of CBDA and CBGA ingredients known to treat and prevent various health conditions potentially including Covid-19. The expansion comes in light of a recent study published by the Journal of Natural Products, which found that certain cannabinoids aid cells in blocking the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including its variants.

Essentia scientist at work.

The Oregon State University researchers found that two cannabinoid acids, CBGA and CBDA, bind to the virus' spike protein, preventing entrance into the cell and averting infection altogether. This finding is especially noteworthy given the demand for alternative or supplemental methods of protection against Covid-19.

Hemp extracts CBD and CBG have long been used for their various health and wellness benefits. Lesser-known acidic compounds like CBDA and CBGA are more difficult to find in the market due to the intensive process required to isolate them. Essentia's patented water-based extraction method effectively retains CBDA and CBGA in their original with purity up to 99% without using harmful solvents in the process.

The benefits of hemp's acidic compounds are abundant. Studies point to CBDA and CBGA as effective treatment options for conditions including anxiety, psychosis, chronic pain and nausea, among others.

To learn more about Essentia's premium cannabinoid-based products and their patented extraction process, visit essentiascientific.com.

About Essentia: Essentia Scientific is a global solutions provider of hemp-derived extracts. By leveraging the company's revolutionary patented solventless extraction technologies, Essentia is able to produce pharmaceutical grade extracts that can be converted into a vast array of ingredients suitable for virtually any cannabinoid-based product application. Our products come in a range of cannabinoids –CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA– and can come in isolate form, broad spectrum form, or full spectrum form, depending on the clients' needs.

