Essentia Teams Up with MTK to Provide Finnish Government First Blockchain-Based Solution

GENÈVE, Switzerland, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently offered the Dutch government a blockchain based solution for the border control issue, we followed this in March by meeting representatives of the Finnish MTK organization, discussing possible ways of utilizing the Essentia framework. It was then agreed that Essentia would become the first blockchain startup to help the Finnish organization in its key objective of reducing the unemployment rate.

The Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK) has announced its readiness to become Finland's first organization to launch a blockchain based e-government solution.

"In blockchain, we see a number of features which could lend themselves well to the needs of entrepreneurs and citizens in the countryside as well as in the cities,"—MTK's director of business development Marko Mäki-Hakola.



Combining with the ToitaSuomesta.fi employment service developed by CoReorient Oy, Essentia will be used by employment offices, employers and suchlike as a platform for managed employment in the local community.



Any worker can save certificates of their performed jobs to the Essentia platform and allow their future employers and employment office to view these. The employer can view and also add a job certificate(s) even if they are not a user of the ToitaSuomesta work mediation service. Last but not least, employment offices can view the progress of the employee across all work mediation services and confirm that he/she fulfills benefits criteria.



MTK, whose members hail from various regional and local organizations, believe that this is only the start of real life testing for MTK's main interest lies in other areas. They are also tracking production chains, for example, forest side products from the owner to the refinery, or end-user land registries that will no longer need field sizes regularly updated; the future possibilities are endless.



The Essentia framework provides the much-needed security in accessing sensitive data, as well as granting full control of the user's private information and their digital identity in general.



We look forward to working together with the Finnish organization as we continue searching for the best ways to utilize blockchain technology and Essentia in various spheres of our day-to-day life.



Stay tuned for more information concerning the pilot implementation!

