Essentia, the World's Only Natural Memory Foam Mattress, Celebrates 15 Years of Sleep Wellness

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia, world's only natural memory foam mattress, is proud to celebrate 15 years making sleep products that sleep cool and offer unmatched pressure relief and posture support. Essentia has consistently pushed the bounds of what healthy sleep means, making it about more than just the certifications but focusing on performance sleep built to ensure the Essentia sleeper experiences restorative sleep without the use of harmful chemicals found in synthetic mattresses.

Essentia celebrates 15 years of sleep wellness innovation.

Essentia sleepers include NFL Champion Corey Clement of the Philadelphia Eagles and Stanley Cup Champion Lars Eller of the Washington Capitals. Essentia has been recognized by Deepak Chopra for restorative sleep and Essentia proudly manufactures the Stay Well mattress featured in Stay Well by Delos rooms in prestigious hotels such as the MGM Grand, as well as many features on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Dr. Oz, among others. Watch the Essentia story.

As Essentia embarks on its 15th year, it is introducing new verticals to the brand including Crossovers by Essentia, a new collection of Essentia favorites featuring a recycled steel ergonomic support, and the ALL NEW UrthSleep by Essentia. Jack Dell'Accio, founder and CEO of Essentia, explains the new UrthSleep by Essentia collection:

"I am passionate and driven by all relationships. At Essentia, we've always been a cruelty-free company and never use any animal products or by-products. We've also never considered using animal-tested components or items like wool or silk. When I had the opportunity to launch a new collection with UrthSleep, I wanted to not only make it a great product at a great value but also have it stand at the forefront of our cruelty-free ethos and build it to be a leader and contributor to the cause. I firmly believe that enabling smart consumer decisions to have a positive impact on all beings that inhabit our planet will, in turn, protect our planet."

Essentia is also happy to announce its big Presidents' Day Sale:

20% off all Essentia products including mattresses, crib mattresses, Essentia pillows, natural memory foam pillows, neck support pillows, and body pillows.

Earn up to $300 of Essentia Bonus Cash on all mattress purchases. That also includes the top-rated foam mattress the Stratami, as featured by Consumer Reports.

of Essentia Bonus Cash on all mattress purchases. That also includes the top-rated foam mattress the Stratami, as featured by Consumer Reports. The new Tatami Hybrid Mattress is $150 off, all sizes.

All Essentia brands are free from dangerous toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses. Made in Essentia's GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic factory, Essentia products are backed by multiple studies, proving their assertions for health, organic construction, and quality, including two proving Essentia allergen-free by Dr. Robert G. Hamilton of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

CONTACT:

Stefanie Gomez

social@myessentia.com

Related Images

essentia-natural-memory-foam.png

Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

Essentia celebrates 15 years of sleep wellness innovation.

SOURCE Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress