Essentia® Water and Global Soccer Icon Son Heung-Min "Change the Equation" in Star's First American Brand Partnership Since Joining LAFC

The 360-degree campaign celebrates a shared belief in the power of rewriting your story to "change the equation."

The Game Plan:

Essentia ® Water is leveling up its "Change the Equation" platform through a game-changing partnership with global soccer icon and Los Angeles superstar, Son Heung-Min.

Water is leveling up its platform through a game-changing partnership with global soccer icon and Los Angeles superstar, Son Heung-Min. The new 360-degree campaign marks Son's first American brand partnership since joining the LAFC, celebrating a shared belief in taking risks to rewrite your own story.

The partnership will feature a film and content series, a BMO Stadium integration, and a retail activation.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water today announced a major partnership with global soccer star, Son Heung-Min. This collaboration marks Son's first American brand partnership since he joined LAFC and serves as the next evolution of Essentia's "Change the Equation" platform. The 360-degree campaign celebrates a mutual commitment to rewriting the narrative through resilience and unstoppable drive.

Son Heung-Min partners with Essentia® Water to “Change the Equation” and showcase the resilience, performance, and drive to rewrite your story on and off the pitch.

Entering its second year, Essentia's "Change the Equation" movement champions those who take bold risks and choose action over resignation with the supercharged hydration of Essentia. Son's own career is a powerful illustration of this philosophy. Beating the odds by navigating through injuries, time away from family, and a challenging first season, Son's determination allowed him to rise to become a soccer powerhouse and one of the most celebrated players in the world today, proving that with the right mindset and proper hydration, anything is possible.

"Leaving everything in Korea at 15 to move to Germany was the hardest thing I've ever done. I didn't speak the language, and I felt like an outsider in every way. But I saw it as my one shot to rewrite the rules and make a change," says Son Heung-Min. "It was a huge gamble, but my mindset has always been to run toward the challenge, not away from it. The idea behind Essentia's 'Change the Equation' is exactly how I live my life and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. It's about finding the courage to take the risks that matter and having the hydration to see them through."

Essentia's 'Change the Equation' is more than just a tagline; it's a core belief that true progress comes from taking on challenges head-on.

"When we look for what defines our brand and the spirit of 'Change the Equation' in the real world, we see Son's story. His journey is a powerful narrative of resilience, heart, and the courage to bet on yourself. He didn't just adapt to new environments and intense pressure; he redefined what was possible for himself," says Katharine Weiss, Director of Marketing for Essentia. "At Essentia, we believe performance starts with supercharged hydration, giving people the foundation they need to push themselves and show up at their best. We're absolutely thrilled to partner with an athlete who represents that ethos so authentically, and we believe his story will inspire countless others to pursue their own ambitions with the same passion and determination — and truly 'change the equation.'"

The partnership plays across every inch of the pitch and beyond, inviting fans to be a part of the journey:

A :30-second ad spot along with a film and interview series launching in Spring 2026 will offer an intimate look at Son's personal journey and the relentless drive that has allowed him to change the equation in soccer and beyond.

will offer an intimate look at Son's personal journey and the relentless drive that has allowed him to in soccer and beyond. A BMO Stadium integration will connect with fans in the heart of the action, giving them the supercharged hydration to power their passion in high-energy moments.

will connect with fans in the heart of the action, giving them the supercharged hydration to power their passion in high-energy moments. A retail activation will bring the "Change the Equation" mindset to shoppers.

To learn more about Essentia Water and its Son Heung-Min partnership and see how Son is changing the equation, follow the journey on social media @essentiawater and @hm_son7 or by visiting essentiawater.com.

About Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverage

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is a standalone, globally managed business within the Nestlé Group. The company serves consumers in more than 100 markets with a portfolio of more than 35 brands, including S.Pellegrino, Perrier, Acqua Panna, Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks, Maison Perrier, Buxton, Essentia, Levissima, La Vie and Nestlé Pure Life. Building on its heritage and expertise in waters, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages is focused on growth in premium and better-for-you beverages, creating value for consumers, customers and stakeholders.

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SOURCE Essentia® Water