Essentia® Water Goes Big With First-Of-Its-Kind 2 Gallon Offering

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the #1 ionized alkaline water on the market, has introduced the first-ever, large format offering of its ionized alkaline water – the Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box. Developed in response to increased consumer demand for larger format options, the 2 Gallon Box does not compromise on taste or hydration and is a more sustainable alternative to single-use bottles.

Each external box is made with recycled corrugate and is 100% recyclable, while the inside uses 80% less plastic than eight 1L bottles by volume. The convenient, multi-serve offering is perfect for use at-home in the kitchen, home office or gym and is also an ideal on-the-go hydration option for camping, road trips, sporting events and more.

"This is an example of true product innovation in our category and our latest step in developing products that are both good for consumers and better for the planet," said Scott Miller, CEO of Essentia Water. "Our 2 Gallon Box product innovation was led by extensive consumer research and a commitment to develop a larger format that would ensure the same overachieving taste of Essentia. This new multi-serve offering is made to fit more ways we live while also supporting a better environment."

Like its bottled counterparts, the 2 Gallon Box contains Essentia's ionized alkaline water with a pH of 9.5 or higher. The specially formulated bag and spout keep air out, extending freshness and consumption over time, as confirmed by internal testing and research for multi-serve uses.

The Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box begins rollout regionally at retailers including CVS and Walmart this month, with full distribution in early 2022 for a MSRP of $16.99 (prices may vary by retailer). Visit EssentiaWater.com to learn more and find your closest retailer at essentiawater.com/store-locator/.

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral Packaging Certified® and distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

