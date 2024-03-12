ESSENTIA® WATER LAUNCHES ITS FIRST-EVER FLAVORED FUNCTIONAL WATER WITH NEW ESSENTIA® HYDROBOOST

Hydroboost expands the Essentia portfolio to deliver Supercharged Hydration™ with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., is taking hydration to the next level with all-new Essentia® Hydroboost, the brand's first-ever flavored and functional water innovation designed to keep fans hydrated while pursuing their goals.

Essentia Water is taking Supercharged Hydration™ to the next level with new Essentia Hydroboost, the brand’s first-ever flavored and functional water available nationwide in March 2024. Essentia Hydroboost is designed to keep fans hydrated while pursuing their goals with a clean-tasting, on-the-go boost of hydration with no artificial colors, sweeteners, or colors. CREDIT: ESSENTIA® WATER Essentia® Water is teaming up with long-time partner and multi-platinum artist Tate McRae to celebrate the launch of Essentia Hydroboost with a chance to win two tickets to the first stop of her upcoming U.S. tour. CREDIT: BETH SARAVO FOR ESSENTIA® WATER Essentia® Water is teaming up with long-time partner and multi-platinum artist Tate McRae to celebrate the launch of Essentia Hydroboost with a chance to win two tickets to the first stop of her upcoming U.S. tour. CREDIT: BETH SARAVO FOR ESSENTIA® WATER

Consumers are thirsty for water that is both flavorful and functional, as supported by the viral #WaterTok trend generating over 1 billion views on TikTok. With Essentia Hydroboost, consumers can skip the water recipes filled with artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors for a clean tasting, on-the-go boost of hydration.

Each bottle contains Hydrolytes, a blend of B-complex vitamins as well as 400mg of electrolytes — 30x more electrolytes than the leading premium still water.1 Hydroboost is available in three refreshing flavors: Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Raspberry Pomegranate.

"Essentia Hydroboost expands the Essentia Water portfolio to deliver more Supercharged Hydration™ than ever before," said Zola Kane, head of marketing at Essentia Water. "As our lives get busier and busier, hydration becomes even more important. Essentia Hydroboost, created without excessive ingredients and complicated claims, makes it easier for people to choose a water that is not only delicious, but provides a boost of hydration when they need it most."

Essentia is celebrating the launch of Hydroboost with long-time partner and multi-platinum artist Tate McRae. As a singer, songwriter, and dancer with a new album "Think Later" and upcoming world tour, Tate is arguably one of the most sought-after artists today. Together, Essentia and Tate are giving fans a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Tate, plus two tickets to the first U.S. stop on her tour and a year's supply of Hydroboost. To enter, fans can visit HydroboostExperience.EssentiaWater.com starting Tuesday, March 12, 2024. No purchase necessary. Ends 4/26/2024 at 11:59 PM (ET) Only 50 U.S./D.C. 21+. See rules for complete details at HydroboostExperience.Essentia.com.

"Performing live is a lot of fun, but it requires stamina, resilience, and staying hydrated," said Tate McRae. "Essentia has always been my go-to water of choice so I'm excited to add Essentia Hydroboost to my routine for that extra boost during my upcoming world tour."

Essentia Hydroboost will also be the focus of the brand's upcoming campaign, "Hold my Hydroboost," launching May 2024. The campaign, created by Essentia's lead creative agency Droga5, will feature Tate McRae as well as Essentia partners including basketball star Jimmy Butler and boxer Javon "Wanna" Walton fueling their goals with Hydroboost.

Essentia Hydroboost will be available at retailers nationwide starting in March 2024 for an MSRP of $1.99 for a 15.2-fluid ounce bottle and $21.48 for a 12-pack of 15.2-fluid ounce bottles.

Visit essentiawater.com/hydroboost to learn more and follow on Instagram @EssentiaWater for the latest.

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Founded in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook or Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 years or older. Begins 3/12/24 at 12:00 AM (ET) and ends 4/26/24 at 11:59 PM (ET). Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received. For details on how to enter and complete Official Rules, go to HydroboostExperience.EssentiaWater.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore Street, Arlington, VA 22209.

1 Source: Hydroboost (15.2 fl oz serving): 200mg Sodium; 170mg Potassium; 30mg Magnesium. Leading Premium Plain Still Water: 5mg Potassium; 1mg Magnesium; 2mg Calcium.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Essentia® Water