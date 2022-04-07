eSSENTIAL Accessibility and 85SIXTY Partner to Create Accessible E-Commerce Experiences

Strategic partnership will empower 85SIXTY to incorporate accessibility earlier into its design and development process

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced a strategic partnership with 85SIXTY , Inc., an econsultancy and digital marketing agency that specializes in building e-commerce websites for retail brands. Through this partnership, 85SIXTY will leverage the capabilities of eA's all-in-one digital accessibility platform, coupled with its expert support services. This will equip 85SIXTY to create accessible digital experiences for its clients.

"Our focus has always been on delivering best-in-class solutions for our clients, and our partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility is another example of this commitment," said BJ Cook , President of 85SIXTY . "eA's solution equips us to work accessibility earlier into our design process, delivering to our clients a more cohesive customer experience, enhancing their SEO, and ensuring their digital content reaches the largest possible audience."

One billion people worldwide live with a disability, which is approximately 15 percent of the global population. If a digital experience is not created to accommodate the needs of every individual, they may experience a barrier that prevents them from browsing and buying products, fundamental capabilities of an e-commerce site. Prioritizing digital accessibility removes these barriers, not only maximizing consumer market share, but supporting a brand's commitment to inclusivity.

"We're proud to partner with 85SIXTY, aligning with an agency that shares our belief that every user deserves an accessible online experience," said Spiro Papathanasakis , Co-Founder & CSO at eSSENTIAL Accessibility . "Our work together will help 85SIXTY transform the digital solutions they create for their clients, better supporting the customers they serve, and making digital experiences more enjoyable for all."

eA partners with consultancies, leading platform providers, and agencies that are committed to creating more inclusive digital experiences. The program equips partners with eA's accessibility platform, as well as access to technical and compliance expertise. It also enables partners to up-skill their internal teams, with training to help them shift accessibility considerations earlier in their design and development processes.

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

About 85SIXTY

Founded in 2010, 85SIXTY is a data-driven digital agency that helps brands optimize their relationships with their own customers. By creating customer journey strategies rooted in consumer insights and data, 85SIXTY delivers customer-centric solutions across the digital landscape of Paid Media, Social, SEO, Email, CX, Creative, Data Science, Influencers, Amazon and Web development. The independent agency employs more than 100 staffers across the US with offices in San Diego and Denver. Visit 85sixty.com .

Media Contact

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for eSSENTIAL Accessibility

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 159

SOURCE eSSENTIAL Accessibility