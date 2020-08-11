eSSENTIAL Accessibility and PixelMEDIA Partner to Improve Web Accessibility for Digital Commerce

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, eSSENTIAL Accessibility, the pioneering Accessibility-as-a-Service provider that empowers organizations to offer fully accessible and compliant digital experiences, announced a strategic partnership with PixelMEDIA, a digital commerce agency dedicated to helping lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce.

This partnership will allow Pixel to add eSSENTIAL Accessibility's comprehensive accessibility solution to their suite of digital services, enabling leading lifestyle brands to enhance ecommerce experiences while providing full accessibility to customers of all abilities.

Today, many websites and ecommerce applications fail to meet global accessibility standards, rendering them inaccessible to nearly one in five people who self-identify as having a disability. eSSENTIAL Accessibility's proprietary technology removes online barriers, allows all customers to engage equally, and helps brands convey their dedication to providing inclusive digital experiences.

"We're excited to partner with PixelMEDIA to enable ecommerce brands to reach and engage with more customers through fully accessible, efficient digital experiences on Salesforce Commerce Cloud," said Simon Dermer, Co-Founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "Recent events like COVID-19 have emphasized the importance of digital accessibility, as millions of consumers were forced to go online to buy the items and services they need. Ensuring all customers are able to access and navigate a website elevates inclusion and keeps essential services and experiences accessible to everyone."

"PixelMEDIA is excited to be partnering with eSSENTIAL Accessibility to make the shopping experience accessible to the widest audience possible and expand inclusivity for online shoppers. We look forward to bringing the value of this partnership to all our Managed Services clients," said Erik Dodier, CEO and Co-Founder of PixelMEDIA.

To learn more about how you can make your web, mobile, and product experiences accessible and compliant with global requirements including ADA, Section 508, AODA and WCAG, visit www.essentialaccessibility.com .

To learn more about how to launch, manage, and grow your lifestyle brand's ecommerce business with PixelMEDIA on Commerce Cloud, visit https://www.pixelmedia.com/unified-commerce-services/digital-accessibility/

Salesforce , Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com , inc.

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility compliance. We power brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations, and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. For more information, visit https://www.essentialaccessibility.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About PixelMEDIA

PixelMEDIA is a digital commerce agency dedicated to helping lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business on Salesforce.

SOURCE eSSENTIAL Accessibility