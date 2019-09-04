Essential Advisory Services Launches Judgement-Free Financial Planning Practice In Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Advisory Services, founded by industry veteran Matthew Schechner, today announces its launch as a judgement-free financial planning firm based in Long Island, NY.

Schechner, president of Essential Advisory Services, founded the firm with the intention to bring purpose and empowerment to financial planning. Essential's goal-based financial planning method provides clients with financial security that is built to adapt and grow wealth through all of life's transitions.

"The financial industry is often seen as one-dimensional and product-driven," says Schechner. "Life is a multi-dimensional experience, and in today's changing financial landscape, clients need a more modern and innovative approach to achieve their distinct goals and needs."

The firm's core services include financial planning, investment solutions, retirement planning and tax consulting. Essential builds its foundation on being goal-focused for all types of families and individuals, and recognizes that clients are not one-dimensional templates.

Schechner, recently honored by Envestnet as Essential Advisor of the Year, focuses on creating a collaborative and empowering environment where he and his team work closely with clients to determine and reach their goals. Essential prepares clients for unique challenges that may occur throughout life's transitions by providing transparency, honesty and mutual respect.

"My motivation behind creating Essential Advisory Services was to offer a goal-focused financial planning solution that fits into my clients' everyday lives, rather than following the traditional script of financial planning," says Schechner. "My team and I are excited to continue offering our judgement-free financial services to our diverse and growing client-base."

About Essential Advisory Services:

Essential Advisory Services is a judgment-free financial planning firm empowering families and individuals through guidance, education and a warm sense of community. To learn more about Essential Advisory Services, please visit www.EssentialAS.com.

