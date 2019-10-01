ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® Plus Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration Drink from OPTIMUM NUTRITION® is Thriving in Convenience Channels

"OPTIMUM NUTRITION is already a household name in sports nutrition," said Sarah Teeter, director of brand marketing for ON. "Our most recent ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink innovations are making our performance nutrition products more accessible to all consumers interested in wellness and are taking off across all channels of trade."

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes is a delicious, refreshing, carbonated, five-calorie beverage available in eight fruit flavors. It offers a combination of 100 mg of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract, five grams of amino acids and electrolytes to support energy, focus, performance and endurance.

ON introduced ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes just over a year ago, and quickly secured distribution in convenience stores. "At QuikTrip, we began with availability of four SKUs, we added two more SKUs in April and based on our velocity, we hope to earn expanded shelf space in 2020 planograms," said Jean Terminiello, director, North American immediate consumption.

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY is available in 7-Eleven South West, Rebels, Anabi, Road Ranger and several thousand independent c-store retailers and micro markets serviced by our direct store delivery (DSD) partners throughout the U.S.

"The effusive praise and quick adoption of 'AE Plus' from consumers has made it one of the most successful product launches in ON history – and we've developed a lot of great new products," said Teeter. "We attribute the success to our absolute commitment to innovation to meet consumer needs, and to our unwavering focus on quality and taste and the support of our retailers."

ON will spotlight ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink and its family of popular snacks – ON Cake Bites, Protein Almonds, Protein Crisps Bars and Protein Wafers – at NACS and in an upcoming sampling tour.

The "Best New Product" recognition in July underscores the beverage's burgeoning popularity. To support expanded distribution in Convenience channels, in November, ON will kick off an ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink sampling tour in major metro areas beginning in Arizona, Texas and Nevada.

2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) attendees can visit the ON booth (#5617) from October 2nd through October 4. Booth visitors also may enter to win an HTC Vive virtual reality system. The prize drawing will take place at 12:00 pm on Thursday October 3 at the Glanbia Performance Nutrition/OPTIMUM NUTRITION booth. Participants must be present to win. No purchase is necessary.

Optimum Nutrition products are available in more than 10,000 Convenience Store retailers including Quick Trip, 7-Eleven, Speedway and many regional, independent outlets.

For more information on the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink from ON and other ON products, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

SOURCE OPTIMUM NUTRITION

Related Links

http://www.optimumnutrition.com

