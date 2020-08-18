Essential Candy® ― "Candy With A Purpose" ― Redefines Hard Candy with All-Natural Healthy Blends, Infused with Pure Essential Oils

WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing new meaning to hard candy, Essential Candy® ― using only all-natural quality ingredients ― recently launched delicious healthy hard candy that incorporate essential oils and bring significant benefits to the body. Born from an idea to help those fighting cancer, Essential Candy is aptly referred to as "Candy With A Purpose," and is available in both Signature Blends and cannabidiol (CBD) hard candies.

Founded by wife-and-husband duo Tracy and Dean Ernst of Wellington, Florida, Essential Candy was created with Tracy's divine inspiration that she wanted to help a friend who was battling cancer. The candy, which she saw as a palatable solution to the side effects of chemotherapy, is a vessel to help with the Ernsts' mission to give back to their community and beyond.

Containing no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, Essential Candy is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, low-calorie and low-carb, and is approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for its CBD hard candies. From purified water to natural organic cane sugar, with just two grams of sugar per piece, Essential Candy's ingredients remain true to their original source.

The organic essential oils are harvested directly from growers around the world, who are known for their expertise and masters at their craft. Oils are distilled from plants through low-heat steam distillation or an expression process and are thoroughly tested to ensure purity, quality, effectiveness and the highest safety standards.

Essential Candy's proprietary Signature Blends are offered in the following flavors, which are created to focus on where the body needs support. All of the below are packaged in 3-oz. bags, with 23–25 individually wrapped candies in each bag, and priced from $10–$12:

Baja Blend

Flavor: Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Turmeric and Cayenne



Benefits: May help to relieve congestion, digestive issues, and cold/flu

Clarity Blend

Flavor: Lemon, Peppermint and Rosemary



Benefits: Soothes the throat, may help to relieve congestion and open airways during allergy season, and provide headache relief

Digestive Blend

Flavor: Lemon, Ginger and Peppermint



Benefits: May help to relieve nausea and digestive issues

Greg's Blend

Flavor: Lemon, Lime and Spearmint



Benefits: May help protect against viral and bacterial infections, in addition to restoring overall health

Mind Body Soul Blend

Flavor: Copaiba, Clove and Cinnamon



Benefits: May help with pain relief, indigestion, oral issues and inflammation

New Day Blend

Flavor: Peppermint and Tangerine



Benefits: May help with congestion and soothing a sore throat

Uplifting Blend

Flavor: Orange and Lavender



Benefits: May help to reduce stress and provide an uplifting mood

Wellness Blend

Flavor: Elderberry and Lemon



Benefits: May help to boost the immune system and relieve congestion

The Variety Blends Pack 1 (Digestive, Baja, Mind Body Soul, and Wellness) and Variety Blends Pack 2 (Uplifting, Greg's, New Day and Clarity), both in 1.6-oz. bags, are sold for $5.

Essential Candy's CBD line of hard candies, which is approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, third-party tested, and features 10mg of CBD Isolate per piece, include Signature Plus CBD with Mandarin ($19), Signature Plus CBD with Peppermint ($19), and Signature Plus CBD with Lemon and Ginger ($19). The CBD candies are available in 1.6-oz. bags each containing 12–13 individually wrapped hard candies.

"The idea for Essential Candy came to me during meditation on a solo bicycle ride. I asked myself, 'how can I help our dear friend going through chemotherapy?' The guided message was simply to make hard candies with essential oils," said Tracy Ernst, who is a vegetarian, as well as a yoga and meditation teacher. "I was alone pushing hard against the wind, and the vision of my friend fighting cancer just appeared in my mind. He wasn't giving up the fight, and I was going to continue riding along with him."

"It was a spiritual, uplifting experience," she continued. "And so began the journey of listening and being guided to help with a little piece of joy in every Essential Candy."

"What makes Essential Candy unique is the love we have for helping others through our 'Get One Give One' initiative," said Dean Ernst, a serial entrepreneur. "For every bag of candy purchased, Essential Candy donates a bag to cancer support groups. We are happy to further our 'Candy With A Purpose' mission through this initiative and offer our all-natural hard candies to the world."

To learn more about Essential Candy or to purchase its products, visit https://essentialcandy.com. The company offers free shipping on orders over $50. In addition, visit Essential Candy at www.facebook.com/essentialcandies, www.instagram.com/essentialcandy, and https://www.pinterest.com/essentialcandy/.

About Essential Candy®

Essential Candy® was born from Tracy and Dean Ernst's desire to help a dear friend who was battling cancer and suffering from the side effects due to chemotherapy treatments. After countless hours and many variations of hard candies, Essential Candy was born. Today, they continue to help those dealing with this terrible disease by donating to cancer support groups. Essential Candy is truly "Candy With A Purpose." The company creates healthy hard candies, both Signature Blends and Signature Plus CBD Blends, by incorporating pure, organic essential oils. Its products contain no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, low-calorie and low-carb. The CBD infused in the Signature Plus CBD Blends is carefully tested by a third-party to ensure quality, purity and potency. All candies contain just two grams of sugar per piece. For more information and/or to purchase Essential Candy products, visit https://essentialcandy.com or call (561) 371-3358. Visit Essential Candy at www.facebook.com/essentialcandies, www.instagram.com/essentialcandy, and https://www.pinterest.com/essentialcandy/.

