Essential COSTA RICA: Costa Rica's ICTs deliver big!

"Amazing country, passionate people, and a depth of talent that is very impressive. My plan was to meet, listen, and evaluate, but it became clear very quickly that certain companies were ready for business now! I was comfortable enough to start discussing projects in the pipeline and demo'd some very unique technologies that have the potential to be commercialized in NA," said a recent Canadian Trade Mission Participant.

What sets Costa Rica apart from the regional competition?

Perhaps the nation's biggest asset is its exceptional multi-talented and bilingual workforce. The government's decades-old promise to put education first and foremost has reaped highly trained professionals from a robust university system capable of applying the latest technology available.

According to the World Economic Forum, Costa Rica leads the region in applied Research & Development with innovative strategies flowing straight from the universities into the industries.

Companies looking to partner in the Americas will find that Costa Rica's strong democratic principles and its stable business environment reduce long-term operational risks. Furthermore, existing national policies to promote sustainable economic development, social progress, and environmental conservation appeal highly to remote workers and stakeholders alike.

San José has been hailed among the top 10 small and medium cities of the world for its economic potential, human capital, and lifestyle, according to a FDI Global Cities of the Future report. People want to live and work in Costa Rica, and they bring their businesses with them.

Pedro Beirute, CEO the government agency responsible for promoting Costa Rican goods and services to the world, PROCOMER, says Costa Rica has become a regional hub for delivering excellence. "We provide a mature environment for complex business processes and are the top exporter of value-added services in the region," he says. "And some 88% of our companies in the ICT sector are experienced in working with international markets."

Beirute adds that ICT isn't the only thing the country's good at. Tourism, direct foreign investment opportunities, and the exportation of superior-quality agricultural and manufactured goods all draw serious attention from the global community.

"The world is learning that Essential Costa Rica's standards of excellence, quality, sustainability, and innovation are delivered in its goods and services. From gourmet coffees and exotic harvest exports to advanced information technology, precision medical equipment, and aerospace technology, we've got what the international market is looking for," he says.

Essential Costa Rica is the country brand, coordinated by different institutions, including PROCOMER, the Export Promotion Agency of Costa Rica, that connects the exporting companies of Costa Rica with buyers from all over the world. Visit us at www.procomer.com

