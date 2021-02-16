Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digital online learning in both education and business was growing at a steady pace. As the pandemic surged, tens of millions were forced to work from home and college classrooms were shuttered, and the trend turned to a tsunami, leaving many businesses completely unprepared for the new normal. Now both the present and the future of learning and work has moved online, and whole ecosystems must move to e-learning to survive. Demand has surged for customized and scalable online learning products in a single, easy-to-use format. This is the sweet spot for Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) (Profile), an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) software company that delivers online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12. Amesite's product portfolio is complemented by a robust suite of services that help partners implement new programs and improve existing ones. Most recently, Amesite introduced Manage, a creative new functionality that enables schools and businesses to efficiently build and customize new courses, or onboard existing ones, at their own pace. In September, Amesite completed its initial public offering, joining peers such as 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) that strive to improve learning environments with their technology and services.

Amesite platform reports a remarkable 98% retention across enterprise, higher education and K-12 programs.

Amesite's new Manage feature allows organizations to develop, establish and administer as many courses as they wish — all in one place and on the same system.

The company offers essential tools for educating staffers about crucial trends, such as AI, Blockchain, data analytics, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Recognizing the Need, Providing the Solution

Business and education have historically been conducted in person and offline, in offices and in classrooms. That dynamic has certainly changed. Among other things, 2020 taught the world that many interactions can be efficiently and effectively accomplished in a virtual format. One of the biggest impediments to more rapid uptake is that workforces are unprepared to learn online. Sure, Zoom and other communication platforms serve a purpose, but these aren't the type of comprehensive platforms that will properly shepherd in the next generation of educating people in a process that is easily accessible, affordable and engaging.

To achieve education transformation, technology must be able to easily address both new and legacy programs. Gone are the days of "one size fits all" video cassette sessions or, even worse, wasting money on printed material to provide information. People simply don't learn, retain or have the opportunity to excel under those moribund modalities. Furthermore, there's a necessity today to be able to teach a multiplicity of individual complexities such as safety and compliance Issues or new skills in data management delivered digitally and customizable in a single ecosystem with the ability to track and enhance efficacy.

Easing into the Digital Age

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) was founded for the exact purpose of overcoming these challenges and bring businesses, schools and universities easily into the digital age. Dedicated to improving the way the world learns, passion and technology drive Amesite, with the whole team committed to ensuring that education is accessible to all. Not just accessible, Amesite is intent on making education better, making teacher's jobs easier and encouraging engagement, which is when the best learning transpires. Considering that COVID-19 caused the loss of between 500 million and 1 billion school years worldwide, the value of Amesite's platform becomes obvious.

Online education will almost certainly co-exist with traditional in-class learning even on the other side of the pandemic. "Online learning has the potential to transform all of education, and online tools are crucial for supporting all kinds of learning," stated Amesite CEO Ann Marie Sastry. "Online offers flexibility, engagement and customization for students. Most importantly – it's often the only practical way that professionals can upskill. So it's absolutely essential that the best technology be deployed, to support growth for individuals and for enterprises."

Tech Teaches

Amesite builds and delivers unique artificial-intelligence software products designed to improve learning across any industry or educational discipline. For business, AMST provides a single, easy-to-use platform for compliance and training that increases productivity and up-to-date certifications. Amesite couples this success with best-in-class analytics to analyze trends with 24/7 dashboards and autogenerated daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports. With Amesite, businesses may gain invaluable insights that go beyond teaching and training employees. They can track employee progress and obtain insight on course corrections that work, break down analytics at multiple levels, and make data-based decisions while teaching employees with actionable, real-time analytics.

In K-12 education, Amesite's technology and focus on the user experience help solve the key challenges in K-12 learning. Stale, outdated interface design and complicated multiclick platforms can be boring and confusing for students and teachers. Amesite's social-media-inspired interface attracts and engages students. Updated content keeps education fresh and engaging, allowing instructors and students to interact with each other using upvotes and endorsements. The platform also delivers first-class communication tools with built-in video conferencing and messaging functionality and intuitive interface design.

In addition, AMST offers AI-driven, out-of-the-box scalable solutions for higher education. Universities and other higher education facilities can reduce training times — often to zero minutes — with intuitive interface design and transition effortlessly with full vendor support from Amesite. Amesite provides custom-branded turnkey programs on a cutting-edge learning platform.

Amesite provides universities, businesses and K-12 schools with essential tools to launch the products they need to upskill students and staff in whatever the core curriculum may be in a key trend, and it does so in a way that learning can go on at anytime, anywhere.

Empowering Learning

Amesite continues to demonstrate product excellence in creating and launching courses and programs tailored to its partners across diverse sectors. The company's new Manage feature now allows organizations to develop, establish and administer as many courses as they wish — all in one place and on the same system. Manage is a category maker that empowers learning and development teams to launch with a solution for the whole company rather than a single course covering one topic or an unfamiliar new platform for existing materials. In fact, the ease of use may be unprecedented. Customers can create offerings using a "build-as-you-go, drop-and-drag" format, taking full advantage of the flexibility to customize and build as time allows. Plus, the AMST system's architecture allows for easy management as well as tracking new and existing programs without leaving the program.

Amesite's technology and passion support critical workforce goals such as high engagement, low turnover and high loyalty. It's not a tremendous surprise that AMST products deliver a remarkably high retention rate. The retention rate is an astounding 98% across all its enterprise, higher education and K-12 programs.

Amesite offers the passion, products and service that wins and keeps customers, while making a positive impact on communities worldwide.

The New Age Is Here

There was a growing movement towards digital learning long before anyone had even thought about a COVID-19 pandemic. As it unfolded, a seismic shift occurred for education and businesses to stay operational, a dramatic transition that quite possibly reshaped culture forever and certainly changed the way the world learns. A new sector seems to have developed around the new normal in education.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) operates under a mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, building, delivering and supporting more than 475 digital educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps and GetSmarter short courses. This month, the company partnered with the Institute for Management Development, a Swiss-based academic institution with global reach created by business executives for business executives, to expand online programs.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is active in philanthropies with a mission centered on reimagining learning as a lifelong and deeply personal experience. The company provides innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary and postsecondary settings. The company has learners in all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries. COVID was a boon for business, with revenue during the third quarter surging 46% year over year to reach $376.1 million.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) operates under the mantra of "A Smarter Way to Student(R)," striving to improve educational outcome by putting the student first. The company came into the national spotlight more than a decade ago when it acquired "Shark Tank" participant Notehall, an online marketplace where students can buy and sell class notes, ultimately incorporating it into the Chegg Homework Help site. In general, Chegg's business is all about supporting students through high school to college and into careers by helping them succeed in classes through services available online 24/7/365. Like Stride, Chegg caught investors' attention with a jump in revenue during the coronavirus economy, which resulted in raising 2021 guidance.

Pluralsight Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PS) Skills unit helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security among others. The Skills product also include tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services.

Common threads run through what these companies, which are leaders in the new normal education sector, are doing. Technology is imperative to provide individuals, institutions and businesses the tools that they need to teach or learn on demand. As Amesite's Sastry indicated, digital education isn't going anywhere when the pandemic is a thing of the past. In fact, it is probably only going to become even more mainstream.

For more information about Amesite Inc., please visit Amesite Inc.

