Essential elements® and Water.org Join Forces to Spark a Ripple of Change This Holiday Season

Unveiling Exclusive Black Friday Deals With Giving Tuesday Feels, Essential elements® Gives up to 50% Off & a Year of Clean Water With Every Purchase

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential elements ®, a leading name in dietary and wellness supplements, announced today a partnership with Water.org, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing clean and safe water to underserved communities. This collaboration signifies Essential elements' deep commitment to improving lives globally and serving those less fortunate. And as the holiday season approaches, the wellness brand is kicking off the ongoing partnership with a "Black Friday Deals with Giving Tuesday Feels" promotion.

Essential elements® has joined forces with Olympic swimmer Ronald Schoeman and Paralympic swimmer Rudy Garcia-Tolson. Not only is clean water critical to their profession, but it is something that is often taken for granted. This holiday season, the Olympians invite people to join them in making a significant impact to those without access to safe drinking water.

Starting on Black Friday and running through Giving Tuesday (November 24-28), Essential elements® is offering remarkable discounts of up to 50% off on its entire inventory. Every purchase during this period will make a substantial contribution towards providing a year of clean water to those in need. For every product sold, Essential elements® will donate $0.25 to Water.org. This means shoppers can stock up on their favorite supplements while making a meaningful impact on those lacking access to clean water.

Roseann Fernandez, Vice President of Brand Marketing & Creative, explained, "At Essential elements®, we firmly believe in the importance of water as a fundamental natural element, and we are dedicated to ensuring that everyone, no matter where they are, has access to clean and safe water. Through our partnership with Water.org, we aim to turn this belief into reality. This holiday season, stock up on your wellness essentials, from Hydration sticks to Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, at a discounted price while contributing to a global cause."

Essential elements® specializes in manufacturing premium dietary and wellness supplements, ensuring that each product is scientifically formulated using clinically studied, raw ingredients. The company is committed to delivering high-potency, natural, safe and effective products. Through rigorous testing and manufacturing processes, it consistently produces quality supplements that its customers can trust, including professional athletes.

Garcia-Tolson added, "By choosing Essential elements®, someone is not only investing in their health and wellness, but also in the well-being of communities worldwide. This Black Friday, we encourage you to let your shopping create waves of change! Together, we can help create a world where everyone has access to clean water."

Essential elements® provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, nail and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential elements® and their full range of products, visit http://ee.fit/ and follow on social media @essentialelementsnutrition.

About Essential elements®

Essential elements® specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential elements® delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

Disclaimer: Essential elements® donates $0.25 per sale, which helps provide one year of access to safe water for one person in need. Water.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to bring water and sanitation to all. To learn more, visit Water.org. No portion of purchase is tax deductible.

