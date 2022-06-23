Essential Elements Partners with Pro-Surfer Koa Smith For A Giveaway of The Ultimate Summer Survival Kit to Encourage People to 'Get Hy'

"Essential Elements and I wanted this [giveaway] to be something special for everyone," said 3x National Champion Koa Smith. "We decided to curate the ultimate summer survival kit of all of my favorite Essential Elements products – to celebrate getting and staying 'hy' all summer long."

The winner will receive a variety of Koa's Favorite Ee Products:

Go Pro + Accessories

+ Accessories Limited Edition Get HY Stickers

Get Hy Glass Water Bottle

Convertible Duffel Bag

Get Hy Shirt

Autographed Item by Koa

Pre Workout

Chocolate Protein Powder

Collagen Peptides

Hydration Electrolyte Mix in All 3 Flavors

The giveaway will take place on the brand's social media and Koa's on Thursday (6/23) at 11am PST. The winner will be selected on Thursday, June 30th. With a retail value of $750+, this is the ultimate summer survival kit you won't want to miss out on.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit http://ee.fit/ .

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

