Essential Elements Partners with Pro-Surfer Koa Smith For A Giveaway of The Ultimate Summer Survival Kit to Encourage People to 'Get Hy'
Jun 23, 2022, 10:04 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Elements (Ee) – the premium, science-backed sports nutrition brand – is delivering a once-in-a-lifetime giveaway in celebration of National Hydration Day and their ongoing partnership with pro-surfer Koa Smith. Staying hydrated is not only crucial for peak performance in athletes but for everyone, which is why Ee and Smith made sure that the giveaway includes everything you need (and more) to have a 'Hy' summer.
"Essential Elements and I wanted this [giveaway] to be something special for everyone," said 3x National Champion Koa Smith. "We decided to curate the ultimate summer survival kit of all of my favorite Essential Elements products – to celebrate getting and staying 'hy' all summer long."
The winner will receive a variety of Koa's Favorite Ee Products:
- Go Pro + Accessories
- Limited Edition Get HY Stickers
- Get Hy Glass Water Bottle
- Convertible Duffel Bag
- Get Hy Shirt
- Autographed Item by Koa
- Pre Workout
- Chocolate Protein Powder
- Collagen Peptides
- Hydration Electrolyte Mix in All 3 Flavors
The giveaway will take place on the brand's social media and Koa's on Thursday (6/23) at 11am PST. The winner will be selected on Thursday, June 30th. With a retail value of $750+, this is the ultimate summer survival kit you won't want to miss out on.
Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit http://ee.fit/.
Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.
