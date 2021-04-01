Essential Life Science Supplier Commemorates 25 Years

VERNON HILLS, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathrow Scientific, LLC celebrates 25 years as a global manufacturer of bench top equipment and lab essentials. Their products are used in life sciences and clinical applications as well as academic and research. Considered an essential business, Heathrow Scientific has supplied vital products used in Global COVID-19 research and testing through vaccination distribution.

Then and Now:

In 1996, Jim Woldenberg started Heathrow Scientific by bringing two microscope slide boxes into the life science research community that were competitively priced and had color.

From the early days, Heathrow worked to create products that push the boundaries and make new and better ways of lab work possible. Design and innovate products that solve problems, improve productivity, deliver value, and inspire through colors typically not used in laboratories. The Mission is to make life science research easier and enhance the work of the scientists by providing high quality, innovative products for them to use.

Today, the portfolio has grown to include over 250 items with 1,300 sku's and spans multiple scientific categories. Heathrow Scientific is still rooted in these original values and their success is powered by a long track record of quality engineering that that starts with product development and continues through manufacturing processes.

"Heathrow Scientific has thrived for 25 years because we are Mission driven. We serve the World's research science community - which is a high calling - thus, we have high standards for ourselves. We take our role in this community seriously, and it has been hammered home over the last year as the World has dealt with the Covid crisis. Our products are being used both in testing and Covid related research globally which brings a great deal of significance to our daily work." - Jim Woldenberg, President

