Essential New Investment Book 'Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, And Risks' Released By Corgentum Consulting's Jason Scharfman

"Compliance is one of the fastest growing areas in the private equity space. Today, regulators and Limited Partners (LPs) increasingly demand that General Partners (GPs) actively embrace the challenge of implementing and maintaining a rigorous compliance infrastructure," said Scharfman.

A comprehensive reference for industry professionals, key topics covered include:

Review of essential compliance obligations of the GP, the funds they manage, and the underlying portfolio companies they invest in

Analysis of the compliance implications of governance mechanisms including Limited Partner Advisory Committees (LPACs) and GP operations committees

Examination of the compliance duties and responsibilities of operating partners and third-party service providers including law firms, auditors, valuation advisors and compliance consultants

In-depth reviews of recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulatory actions brought against private equity firms for compliance violations in areas including fee management and conflicts of interest management

Operational due diligence considerations for LPs seeking to evaluate and monitor compliance risks

Examples of core private equity compliance documentation including the Compliance Manual and Code of Ethics, as well as related policies outlined in a private equity fund's offering documentation

Analysis of the compliance implications of technology and recent cybersecurity developments

Techniques to implement successful compliance training, testing and surveillance programs

Examination of valuation approaches and associated compliance considerations

Discussion of global regulatory trends impacting private equity compliance planning including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) and Packaged Retail Investment and Insurance-based Products (PRIIPs)

"GPs are increasingly viewing compliance not as a stumbling block, but as an opportunity to improve the oversight, governance, and management of their firms and funds." commented Scharfman.

Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks is available for purchase at the publisher's website and Amazon.com. The book serves as a compliment to the author's previous book Hedge Fund Compliance: Risks, Regulation, and Management.

