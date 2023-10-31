Essential Oil Company ĒLYSCE Launches Full Line of Aromatherapy Products Geared at Addressing Mental Health Concerns, Nurturing Happiness, and Promoting Overall Well-Being

ĒLYSCE delivers meticulously crafted, therapeutic, premium-grade essential oils and products to consumers, with a focus on the future expansion of alternative medicines.

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ĒLYSCE, the newest essential oil company to hit the market, is thrilled to announce its full line of U.S.-made, high-quality essential oils and accessories, with a core mission of promoting the power of natural therapeutics. Committed to ensuring that everyone from all races, genders, religions, and backgrounds has access to this impressive line of premium-grade blended products, the company is also heavily focused on the power of positively impacting society and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly depression.

Tap into your inner peace with just a few drops of ĒLYSCE's essential oil on the Gleam Diffusing Stone. Gently open our carefully crafted box to discover an environmentally friendly diffuser and daily affirmations nestled within.

Recognized as the number one essential oil brand for depression in the U.S., ĒLYSCE's essential oils are 100% natural, pure, cruelty-free, and free from synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde and so on. Backed by extensive scientific research and uniquely formulated by experienced in-house chemists and aromatherapists, ĒLYSCE has delivered a meticulously crafted line of scented oils that focus on addressing common mental health concerns.

"Our team is so excited to bring quality products to the market that alleviate daily stressors and aid in the health and well-being of our clients," said ĒLYSCE Founder Aeryn Lua. "We are also grateful to be able to provide a platform for creating awareness about mental health, and help be part of the solution through our powerful, all-natural aromatherapy products."

A venture more than two years in the making, ĒLYSCE underwent vigorous testing to ensure both quality and standards were being met. After 75 trials, the team successfully selected a core group of fragrances that represent its overarching goal of improving mental well-being.

Inspired by the healing properties of nature's botanical treasures, ĒLYSCE offers a vast selection of aromas that provide emotional relief and serve as a companion for those battling their mental health journey. Among other qualities, these formulas support the immune system, provide relief from respiratory discomfort, improve focus and memory, and promote healthy skin. ĒLYSCE also sells a full line of accessories, including its environmentally conscious Ethereal Diffuser, a beautifully crafted Gleam Diffusing Stone, and an Ignite Base Lamp.

As part of ĒLYSCE's continued commitments, the organization has dedicated itself to allocating a percentage of its profits to support mental illness. The company also provides resources to vulnerable and underserved communities facing economic hardship.

ĒLYSCE is also heavily invested in sustainability, minimizing waste. The company also established a specially designed box that serves as a reusable and eco-friendly diffuser. Relying on ethically sourced supplies, Elysce's ingredients are obtained from producers who work sustainably and sympathetically with a reverence for the earth and environment. This is the minimum standard which they set. They create partnerships with farms and are strictly against child labor.

About ĒLYSCE:

Launched in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after recognizing the profound impact the pandemic had on both the physical and mental well-being of people everywhere, the ĒLYSCE founder developed a brand with a mission to address the silent epidemic of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues sweeping the nation. Committed to raising awareness, ĒLYSCE's exclusive blends of essential oils have been carefully formulated to support relaxation, reduce stress, and uplift spirits, giving way to a realm of inner harmony. Passionate about serving as both a brand and a platform for individuals on their mental health journeys, ĒLYSCE believes wholeheartedly in the healing potential of nature and the powerful therapeutic connection provided by all-natural products.

https://elysce.com/

SOURCE ĒLYSCE