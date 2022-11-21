Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market to Reach $3.89 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global essential oils & plant extract for livestock market is expected to grow from $2.78 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The essential oils & plant extract for livestock market is expected to reach $3.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The main types of essential oils & plant extracts for livestock are essential oils and plant extracts. The essential oils refer to the application of essential oils in livestock for animal growth, improving feed intake, and efficiency. Essential oil is a natural oil typically obtained by distillation and having the characteristic odor of the plant or other source from which it is extracted. Both solid/power and liquid form essential oils & plant extract are helpful to address gut health, immunity, and yield of livestock. The essential oils & plant extract products are suitable for cattle feed, poultry feed, swine feed, aquatic feed, and other livestock.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the essential oils & plant extract for livestock market in 2021. The regions covered in the essential oils & plant extract for livestock market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The surging demand for livestock products is driving the growth of the essential oils & plant extract for the livestock market. Increasing shift in consumption patterns among individuals across the globe, rapid growth in disposable income among individuals in both developed and developing countries and increasing adoption of livestock products due to their health-related benefits are mutually contributing to increased demand for livestock products across the globe.

The rapid growth in demand for livestock products is expected to boost the consumption of essential oil & plant extracts, as the livestock producers are increasingly inclining towards organic sources to maintain their herd. For instance, in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock production accounts for 20-24% of agricultural gross domestic product (AGDP) in both developed and developing countries.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in essential oils & plant extract for the livestock market. Many companies operating in essential oils & plant extract for livestock are developing new products or new technologies to strengthen their position in their market.

For instance, in October 2021, Cargill launched poultry feed with essential oils for healthy flocks and maximized egg production. Essential oils are added to the company's Nutrena and Naturewise poultry diets to assist raise egg weight and size, improving digestion, and boosting immunity. The FlockShield exclusive ingredient also enables the maintenance of a good, healthy stomach, which boosts the immune system. Yeast culture, prebiotics, and probiotics are included to aid with digestion and nutritional absorption.

1) By Type: Essential Oils; Plant Extracts

2) By Form: Solid/Powder; Liquid

3) By Function: Gut Health; Immunity; Yeild

4) By Livestock: Cattle Feed; Poultry Feed; Swine Feed; Aquatic Feed; Other Livestocks

