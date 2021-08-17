Essential Oils Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2021-2025
Aug 17, 2021, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Essential Oils market identifies doTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, Biolandes, Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., FAROTTI SRL, Moksha Lifestyle Products, H.Reynaud & Fils, Aromatika BV, and Jiangsu Taiyang Reducer Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Essential Oils sourcing strategy.
Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
During the forecast period, the price for essential oils procurement will increase by 3.2%-4.5%.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Market-based pricing and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Essential Oils procurement.
- What will be incremental spend in Essential Oils?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.1 billion, during 2021-2025.
- What is the CAGR for Essential Oils market?
The Essential Oils will grow at a CAGR of about 10.15% during 2021-2025.
Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Essential Oils Market:
www.spendedge.com/report/essential-oils-market-procurement-research-report
Related Reports on Food and Beverage Include:
- Rapeseed Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Rapeseed oil will grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
- High-Fructose Corn Syrup - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their high-fructose corn syrup requirements. Some of the leading high-fructose corn syrup suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
- Cardamom Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global cardamom oil spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information are available individually for North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and APAC.
Key Insights Provided in the Essential Oils Research Report:
- What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
- Favorability of the current Essential Oils' TCO (total cost of ownership)
- Changing price forecasts
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo
Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article