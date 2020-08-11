Essential Service Projects Helping to Keep Contractors Afloat During Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra View General Contractor is showing the construction industry how to avoid the industry-wide contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic by diversifying their portfolio and adapting to the realities of construction under protective guidelines.

The national construction industry is expected to contract by 6.5% in response to the COVID-19 virus, according to GlobalData. While the industry is expected to rebound quickly, contractors around the U.S. have been feeling the impact of fewer available projects and tightening financial restraints.

Mark Davis, President and Founder of Sierra View

For the past 40 years, Sierra View has had the good fortune to be heavily involved in healthcare related projects such as VA outpatient clinics, fertility centers, dialysis clinics, and surgical centers. Their current work on the WellQuest Senior Health Care facility has kept their team busy during this pandemic, and has been a major reason as to why Sierra View has been able to stave off the adverse economic conditions currently afflicting the construction industry.

Many construction projects across the nation have been delayed or cancelled during this economic downturn. It's the construction of vital community resources like hospitals, living facilities, and public utilities that has not only helped to provide individuals with continued access to basic needs, but has provided Sierra View and other contractors with pandemic-proof projects to stay hard at work throughout the duration of the virus.

"We have been very fortunate over the years with much of our success being due to the forward-thinking nature we employ in every facet of Sierra Views operation. Our team never remains stagnant and we are always looking for ways to grow, not only as professionals honing their craft, but as a company continuously building their brand," says Mark Davis, President and Founder of Sierra View.

A diverse portfolio and the reputation of bringing projects in on time and on budget has left Sierra View well positioned to recover quickly when the pandemic wanes and the industry returns to normal.

About Sierra View

Mark Davis launched Sierra View in 1979 as a one-man operation with a vision of quality work and dedication to the client. The company has since grown to encompass more than 35 employees, with an annual gross volume of over $40 million. As the greater Western United States area expands and building needs increase at the end of this pandemic, Sierra View will continue to grow, serving the entire region as a premier commercial general contractor. Visit www.sierraview.com for more information.

