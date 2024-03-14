Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer - One Day Intensive Training Course

14 Mar, 2024, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This in-house lawyer training course has been designed to focus on and boost the essential skills the In-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment. This one-day intensive training course will supercharge the in-house lawyer's performance by developing their commercial skills in-line with their legal expertise.
By attending this course you will:
- Explore techniques for effective portfolio management
- Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments
- Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence
- Get to grips with using available resources to best effect
- Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation
- Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business
- Identify areas and techniques for personal development
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
All in-house lawyers who want to:
- supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions
- succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation
- raise the understanding of compliance and its importance
- become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.
Course Agenda:
Developing yourself
- Honest assessment and continuous improvement
- Legal know-how
- Behaviour and competencies
- Complementary management skills
- Career development options
- The unwritten rules
Making the most of being in a legal team
- Intelligent information sharing
- Ensuring communication and consistency
- Getting the best out of shared support staff
- Supporting and getting support from colleagues
- Reporting and managing upwards
- Setting expectation
Communication skills
- Verbal and written clarity
- Techniques for distilling complex information
- Executive summaries and elevator pitches
- Self-promotion through effective influencing skills
Managing upwards
- Transparency and accountability
- Delivering solutions to problems
- Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs
- Getting more from appraisals
Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support
- Knowledge of the business and business acumen
- Concentrating on what matters
- Building relationships while maintaining credibility
- Matrix reporting issues
- Client surveys
Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance
- How they use you
- How they manage legal risk
- How they follow your recommendations
- Effective positioning and access to key clients
Raising legal awareness across the organisation
- Ensuring management support
- Defining the scope
- Proven techniques to raise Legal's profile
- Measurement and management
- Gaining mutual respect
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wbb0m
