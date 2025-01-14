Essential Strategies from two different generations for Leading in Transformational Times in new book by Judith M. von Seldeneck and Aileen K. Alexander

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Deliberately Different: Fifty Years. Two Generations. Leading in a Changing World , a dynamic new book on how to successfully lead in times of change authored by the two remarkable women executives at the helm of Diversified Search Group (DSG) , the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world.

Deliberately Different is the first leadership book of its kind. Written as an engaging conversation between two prominent leadership experts —DSG's founder and chair Judith M. "Judee" von Seldeneck and CEO Aileen K. Alexander —the book offers advice from women of two different generations about the key leadership strategies that have stood the test of time, and what is required for leading successfully in today's fast-changing, high intensity environment. The unconventional and conversational format not only gives readers a blueprint for leading into the future with empathy, integrity, and self-awareness, but also offers an entertaining dialogue with perspectives from two different generations about how leaders can learn and adapt both personally and professionally.

After an early career in Washington working for Senator Walter F. Mondale in the civil rights era, von Seldeneck founded Philadelphia-based Diversified Search Group in 1974, and the company has flourished in the ensuing years to become one of the top performing executive search firms in the industry. Alexander also began her career in public service, enlisting in the US Army, and later working in the Defense Department and in the US House of Representatives on international security and defense policy. As DSG's CEO, she is widely recognized for her leadership expertise, advising CEOs, boards and C-suite executives from large global corporations to high-growth entrepreneurial companies.

Together, the two women leverage their considerable experience in leadership to reflect on how the world and workplaces are evolving, and provide valuable insights on how to navigate challenges, inspire others, and create meaningful impact.

Praise for Deliberately Different has been pouring in from industry leaders and critics alike. Kirkus gives the book a starred review, saying: "Readers will want much more of this dialogue…an arresting and inviting colloquy on the qualities of real leadership," while Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe and founder of Know Your Value, calls the book "an inspiring and decisive guide to navigating cross-generational leadership."

Deliberately Different is available now. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit deliberatelydifferentbook.com .

